Rigel to Host Investor and Analyst Call on October 23, 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RIGL), today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 10:00am Eastern Time. Members of Rigel's senior management team will provide an overview of the company's business strategy and updates on its execution in key areas including U.S. commercial sales, global commercial strategy, clinical development, and pipeline opportunities.

In addition, the call will feature a presentation by Dr. Ivy Altomare, Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology, Duke University Medical Center, who will discuss the medical need in chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and provide a treating physician's view of the treatment landscape.

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing (877) 407-3088 (domestic) or (201) 389-0927 (international). The conference call and accompanying slides will also be webcast live and can be accessed from Rigel's website at www.rigel.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the call via the Rigel website.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Rigel's current clinical programs include a Phase 3 study of fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) and an ongoing Phase 1 study of R835, a proprietary molecule from its interleukin receptor associated kinase (IRAK) program. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in clinical development with partners BerGenBio ASA, Daiichi Sankyo, Aclaris Therapeutics, and AstraZeneca.

