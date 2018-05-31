To access the live webcast of the presentation or the subsequent archived recording, log on to www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website several minutes prior to the start of the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Rigel's current clinical programs include Phase 2 studies of fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners BerGenBio AS, Daiichi Sankyo, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for full Prescribing Information.

Contact: Raul Rodriguez

Phone: 650.624.1302

Email: ir@rigel.com

Media Contact: Jessica Daitch

Phone: 917.816.6712

Email: jessica.daitch@syneoshealth.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681135/rigel_logo_TM_Logo.jpg

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-to-present-at-jefferies-2018-global-healthcare-conference-300657013.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rigel.com

