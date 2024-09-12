Rigel to Present at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sep 12, 2024, 08:05 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on hematologic disorders and cancer, today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and CEO, will present a company overview at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 19, at 9:10 am ET in New York, NY.

To access the live webcast or archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.

About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media:
Investors: 
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
650.624.1232 
[email protected]

Media:
David Rosen 
Argot Partners 
212.600.1902 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Rigel Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1b/2 Triplet Therapy Trial of REZLIDHIA® (olutasidenib) in mIDH1 AML

Rigel Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1b/2 Triplet Therapy Trial of REZLIDHIA® (olutasidenib) in mIDH1 AML

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on hematologic disorders and cancer, today announced the ...
Rigel Expands Relationship with Kissei to include REZLIDHIA® (olutasidenib) in Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan

Rigel Expands Relationship with Kissei to include REZLIDHIA® (olutasidenib) in Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on hematologic disorders and cancer, today announced it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics