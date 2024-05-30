Rigel to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

May 30, 2024, 08:05 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and CEO, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 9:30 am ET in New York, NY.

To access the live webcast or archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.

About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media:

Investors:
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
650.624.1232
[email protected] 

Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
Phone: 212.600.1902
Email: [email protected]

