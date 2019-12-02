Rigetti Quantum Computers Now Available via Amazon Web Services

"By collaborating with AWS, we will be able to deliver access to our systems to a much broader market and help accelerate the growth of this emerging industry," said Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO of Rigetti Computing.

Users of Amazon Braket service will have access to Rigetti's latest quantum processors based on 32-qubit superconducting chip technology. This creates the potential for organizations running scientific or industrial applications on AWS to augment those workflows by integrating quantum capabilities into their existing application architectures.

"We believe that opening up access to current stage quantum computers is a crucial step in accelerating the development of useful applications. That's why, in designing Amazon Braket, we chose to collaborate with providers like Rigetti, who have built promising technologies that are of interest to our customers," said Simone Severini, Director, Quantum Computing, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Together, we can make it easier for researchers to innovate, with the shared goal of realizing the true long-term potential of quantum computing."

The new collaboration significantly expands customer access to Rigetti quantum systems, which have been available since 2017. To date, users have leveraged Rigetti's increasingly powerful systems to run more than 120 million programs to advance near-term applications in simulation, optimization and complex systems.

As part of the APN, Rigetti's application development team works across quantum hardware platforms to develop custom software solutions focused on simulation, optimization and machine learning for industry-leading organizations in finance, insurance, pharmaceuticals, defense, and energy.

About Rigetti

Rigetti Computing builds and delivers integrated quantum systems over the cloud and develops software solutions optimized for hybrid quantum-classical computing. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in Berkeley, CA with offices in Fremont, CA; Washington, D.C.; Adelaide, Australia; and London, UK.

Contact: press@rigetti.com

SOURCE Rigetti Computing

Related Links

http://www.rigetti.com

