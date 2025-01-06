Righ and KAON Partner: KAON Becomes RighGravity's First Global Deployment Partner on WiFi7 Gateways

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Righ proudly announces its partnership with KAON as the first global deployment partner for RighGravity – the most diverse self-healing framework. This partnership integrates RighGravity with KAON's WiFi7 Triband gateways, based on prplOS and prplMesh, available in Q1 2025.

This is the first step in RighGravity's global expansion, delivering its diverse self-healing framework for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Supporting protocols like prplMesh, EasyMesh, and OpenSync, RighGravity integrates effortlessly across ecosystems.

Liem Vo, CEO Righ Inc. D.S. Jeon, CEO KAON BROADBAND

Together, Righ and KAON demonstrate a shared commitment to solving critical connectivity challenges and enhancing WiFi experience and network management for CSPs worldwide.

Why This Matters This partnership leverages RighGravity's framework and KAON's WiFi7 platform to deliver:

Cost Efficiency: License-free framework and local controller reduces operational expenses for CSPs.

License-free framework and local controller reduces operational expenses for CSPs. Flexibility: Integration with protocols such as EasyMesh, prplMesh, and OpenSync ensures compatibility with platforms like OpenWRT, RDK-B, and prplOS.

Integration with protocols such as EasyMesh, prplMesh, and OpenSync ensures compatibility with platforms like OpenWRT, RDK-B, and prplOS. Seamless Transitions: Upgrade gateways with RighGravity supporting EasyMesh, prplMesh, and OpenSync to effortlessly transition from one mesh protocol to another with minimal service disruption.

Upgrade gateways with RighGravity supporting EasyMesh, prplMesh, and OpenSync to effortlessly transition from one mesh protocol to another with minimal service disruption. Proactive Management: Advanced self-healing capabilities, predictive health checks, and real-time monitoring optimize network reliability and minimize downtime.

Advanced self-healing capabilities, predictive health checks, and real-time monitoring optimize network reliability and minimize downtime. Streamlined Operations: Standardized APIs simplify integration and the modular self contained design eliminates the need for frequent firmware updates.

Standardized APIs simplify integration and the modular self contained design eliminates the need for frequent firmware updates. Adaptability: Support for standalone, cloud-based, and hybrid deployments keeps CSPs competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Experience the Future at CES Be the first to see the RighGravity solution in action. Visit both KAON and Righ's suites at CES to explore its seamless integration with KAON's WiFi7 Triband devices. Together, Righ and KAON are redefining what's possible in WiFi technology.

About Righ

Righ , headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is dedicated to redefining consumer engagement experiences both inside and outside the home. Our portfolio includes RighGravity, the most diverse self-healing framework; RighShop , a social e-commerce platform; and our latest hardware innovation, Cleo , where performance meets elegance. Together, these solutions create an intelligent, data-driven ecosystem that simplifies technology and enhances everyday life—the Righ way.

About KAON

KAON is a leading innovator in OTT/AI STB & broadband products, offering a comprehensive portfolio across all network technologies. Its advanced connected home technology enhances the way customers experience entertainment and information at home, by integrating KAON's state-of-the-art WiFi7 technology with open standard platform such as prplOS.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00000lgL51IAE.

