Right at Home Joins Coalition to Bring More Care to the Home Setting

OMAHA, Neb., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home, a leading global in-home care franchise system with over 650 provider locations in seven countries, announced that it has joined Moving Health Home, a coalition of innovative companies in their fields that is exploring ways to move more health care into the home setting. Right at Home joined the Washington, D.C.-based group that includes Amazon Care, hospital groups and in-home care providers to collaborate on meeting consumer demand for care at home.

Formed in March 2021, Moving Health Home members are working to change federal and state policies to enable the home to be a clinical site of care. The pandemic has put into sharper focus the urgent need for safe and reliable in-home care. Moving Health Home advocates for increased access to high-quality home-based services and pushes for permanent flexibility to transfer or treat patients in their home when it is found to be clinically appropriate.

"Moving Health Home members believe home-based care affords an opportunity to deliver significantly more clinical care in the setting most people prefer, and to approach care in a more holistic way," said Krista Drobac, Founder of Moving Health Home. "Right at Home will be helpful in advocacy efforts to integrate the home as a site of clinical care, utilizing and sharing their firsthand knowledge and lessons learned from providing care in the home."

Brian Petranick, President and CEO of Right at Home, said, "Recognizing we are in a consumer-driven industry, where aging adults want to be at home, we are encouraged to see coalitions like Moving Health Home focused on ensuring care can be delivered where the patient is most comfortable, leading to improved satisfaction and outcome."

Right at Home continues to build strong strategic partnerships that allow the provider to deliver collaborative, quality care. For over 25 years, Right at Home's focus has been on the consumer, putting their needs first. "As health care costs continue to rise, and since more than one in seven Americans is an older adult, it is critical that all stakeholders work together to develop affordable models of care, while keeping consumer choice in mind," Petranick said.

Right at Home was one of the first providers to develop and implement a hospital-to-home model in 2007. The results of the program showcased how the inclusion of home care in the overall post-acute continuum can dramatically impact outcomes and readmission rates. From there, Right at Home has continued to innovate, working with their partners to develop collaborative care programs, virtual care models, and models for a skilled nursing facility at home.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 650 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog/.

For more information about Moving Health Home, please visit www.movinghealthhome.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Doug Robertson

Director, Healthcare Regulation & Compliance

402-763-2621

[email protected]

SOURCE Right at Home