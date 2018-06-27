Right at Home Named No. 1 Franchise Opportunity Under $150,000 by Forbes Magazine

"When Right at Home is recognized by credible publications including Forbes and Entrepreneur, it helps validate our franchise concept as a meaningful investment for men and women who want to leave a positive impact in their communities," said Brian Petranick, Right at Home CEO and President. "The Right at Home community is made up of thousands of people across the world working together toward our goal of improving the lives of those we serve."

Joining the Right at Home system allows franchisees to pursue "Success With Significance®." When a new franchisee opens a location, they're given the chance to improve the quality of life for their clients and achieve fulfillment beyond financial rewards on a daily basis.

"Since our franchisees don't need to have business ownership or home care industry experience, it's common for those who have been successful in their careers to come to Right at Home for the opportunity to apply their skills in a more meaningful way," said Eric Little, Right at Home Chief Development Officer. "At Right at Home, our franchisees leverage their passion for serving others with our highly acclaimed training and support system, and along with our impassioned caregivers, they create a business that makes a remarkable impact on communities across the world."

The remarkable impact Right at Home makes is provided through its proprietary care delivery system, called RightCare. RightCare is "the Right People doing the Right Things the Right Way for the Right Reason." An example of the RightCare system is demonstrated in the services Right at Home provides, including an exclusive cognitive support program. RightCare is also exemplified through Right at Home's collaboration with Harvard Medical School's Department of Health Care Policy and with ClearCare, the software provider the Right at Home franchise system uses. This collaboration seeks to better monitor clients to improve at-home senior healthcare by tracking changes in clients' behavior or condition so staff can take appropriate action in order to avoid a more serious health issue.

"Right at Home's philosophy of providing RightCare is prominent throughout all levels of our franchise system," said Petranick. "From our caregivers to our franchise owners to our corporate staff, Right at Home fosters a culture that cares. We are committed to providing a holistic, individualized RightCare experience for every client to improve their quality of life, and accolades like these give credence to the exceptional work we are doing throughout the system."

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care and assistance to seniors and adults with a disability who want to continue to live independently. Local Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff, each of whom is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured prior to entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 500 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. Right at Home is the highest-ranked senior care franchise opportunity on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 ranking in 2018, coming in at No. 49 overall. In 2018, Forbes magazine ranked Right at Home the No. 1 franchise to own under $150,000. For more information on Right at Home, visit About Right at Home at http://www.rightathome.net/about-us or read the Right at Home franchising blog at http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/blog/. To learn more about franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/.

