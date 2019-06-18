Right at Home Tri-County Metro Seeks Innovative Approach for Preventive Senior Care Through Partnership with CarePredict's AI-Powered Solution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict, the leading AI-powered eldercare company that predicts health declines in seniors days ahead of clinical diagnosis, today announced the signing of a multi-year agreement with Right at Home Tri-County Metro, the home care agency that provides care services to over 350 seniors throughout Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties. Right at Home Tri-County is the first home care agency in the U.S. to use CarePredict's proactive solution to help seniors age successfully in the home.

CarePredict provides peace of mind to seniors and their families by predicting the first signs of health declines in seniors and alerting caregivers. Today, CarePredict can successfully predict the probability of urinary tract infections (UTI), depression, and increased fall risks in seniors. Based on the premise that health declines in seniors manifest first as subtle changes in daily activity patterns, CarePredict uses lightweight sensors and smart wearables to continuously collect rich datasets on daily activities like eating, drinking, sleeping, walking, toileting, and grooming, among others. Machine learning and deep learning models using neural nets then use these datasets and surface actionable insights on the probability of health declines. CarePredict's intuitive portal and mobile application trigger just-in-time care for seniors and provide granular insights into the evolving health of the seniors.

"Caregivers play a crucial role in ensuring our senior loved ones stay healthy and continue to age with dignity in the comfort of their homes," said Satish Movva, CEO and Founder, CarePredict. "Technology like ours can empower caregivers with the information they need to intervene before health deterioration occurs. We are thrilled to partner with a leading in-home care agency like Right at Home Tri-County Metro that is committed to providing seniors with timely quality care."

Right at Home is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and has approximately 500 locations in the U.S. and over 100 locations in seven other countries, serving tens of thousands of clients annually. Franchisees work with clients and their families to develop a custom care plan and match them with caregivers to provide in-home care services.

"Right at Home views technology, such as that offered by CarePredict, as an entrée into a senior population who could really benefit from our services," said Kerin Zuger, Vice President, Business Development, RiseMark Brands — the franchise platform for Right at Home. "It's exciting to see Tri-County Metro partnering with technology companies, such as CarePredict, to impact the quality of life for seniors and their families."

Right at Home Tri-County is an in-home care and assistance agency providing care for seniors and adults with disabilities in six territories in Oakland and Macomb counties of Michigan covering a population of over 300,000 seniors.

"Caregivers are our most important resource, and instrumental to improving the quality of life for those we serve," said Jeff Welsh, Owner, and President, Right at Home Tri-County Metro. "As we look for innovative ways to support a growing population of seniors in their homes, working with a technology company like CarePredict allows us the opportunity to catch even the subtlest, smallest changes in condition on a real-time basis. We are very excited about including this cutting-edge solution as a component of our value offering."

About CarePredict

CarePredict is the leading AI-based eldercare company focused on preventive senior care. Led by a team of caregivers and healthcare technology veterans, CarePredict's mission is to help family and professional caregivers detect the precursors to conditions like urinary tract infections (UTI), depression and increased risk of falls well in advance, enabling timely action. CarePredict is delivering actionable insights that engage staff, increase resident comfort, and provide visibility into staff efficiency, in senior group living communities across the U.S. and Japan. CarePredict recently announced the launch of CarePredict @Home, that empowers family caregivers and home care agency caregivers to provide the same proactive care to seniors aging at home.

About Right at Home Tri-County Metro

Right at Home Tri-County Metro provides services to more than 300 people in six independent living communities located in Macomb County, Michigan. Approximately 100 additional clients receive care in their private homes throughout Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties. Approximately 4000 total hours of care are provided each week, in increments as short as two hours in private homes, while residents living in Independent Living Facilities (ILFs) receive care throughout the day and night according to their subscription levels. Right at Home Tri-County Metro collaborates with hospitals, rehabilitation, and long-term care centers, Medicare-certified skilled care agencies, insurance companies, visiting physician agencies, and others throughout the six-territory market.

