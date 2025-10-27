Right at Home's Bo Hodges Named National Caregiver of the Year by the Home Care Association of America

Two Right at Home caregivers honored nationally underscores the brand's commitment to excellence and its mission to improve the quality of life for those it serves.

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home is proud to announce that Bo Hodges, a caregiver with Right at Home Austin West, Texas, has been named the 2025 Caregiver of the Year by the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA). Joining Bo in the spotlight is Deb Whelan, a national finalist from Right at Home Green Valley, Arizona. This dual recognition underscores Right at Home's commitment to excellence and its mission to improve the quality of life for those it serves.

The HCAOA is the industry's leading national organization, representing more than 4,500 home care agencies across the United States. Each year, the HCAOA honors outstanding caregivers through its Caregiver of the Year Award, which celebrates individuals who exemplify the values of compassion, dignity, and life-changing support in home care. Out of a record-breaking 506 nominations, five finalists were recognized at the HCAOA National Home Care Conference, held October 20–21 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, where Bo Hodges was announced as the 2025 Caregiver of the Year.

Bo's journey into caregiving began after surviving a life-altering motorcycle accident. The woman who saved his life passed away from cancer later, a moment that deeply inspired Bo to dedicate his life to helping others. Since joining Right at Home Austin West, Bo has become a beacon of hope and reliability. Whether navigating severe storms to reach clients, calmly managing medical emergencies, or simply offering a comforting presence, Bo's care goes far beyond routine tasks. His clients describe him as a lifeline, and his colleagues praise his timeliness, communication, and heartfelt commitment.

Deb Whelan, a national finalist from Right at Home Green Valley, brings creativity and empathy to her role, inspired by her family's legacy of care. She tailors her support to each client's passions, for example, styling one client's hair in the same way Elvis Presley did. In addition, Deb's ability to think on her feet helped her find a client with Alzheimer's who had wandered from home, and she turned the incident into a joyful experience with him when they shared his favorite dessert. Her ability to connect deeply with clients and respond quickly in emergencies makes her an invaluable part of the Right at Home team.

"I am incredibly proud of every caregiver nominated for this award and thrilled to see two Right at Home caregivers recognized at the national level," said Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home. "Caregivers are the heart of our mission, and this award is a powerful way to honor the compassion, dedication, and impact they bring to families every day."

This recognition not only celebrates individual excellence but also shines a light on the vital role caregivers play in supporting aging adults and individuals with disabilities. Right at Home remains deeply committed to elevating the caregiving profession and highlighting the profound impact it has on families and communities nationwide.

