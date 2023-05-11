Right Click Save and VerticalCrypto Art to Host Auction of Rare NFTs to Benefit ALS Association

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Right Click Save and VerticalCrypto Art will host the auction of ten unminted Chromie Squiggles by renowned generative artist and founder of Art Blocks, Erick Calderon (aka Snowfro). Proceeds from the auction will benefit The ALS Association .

Like Cure3 , which raised $250,000 back in January from the sale of NFTs, the upcoming auction supports generative artists in fighting degenerative diseases. The ALS Association provides assistance for people with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), coordinating multidisciplinary care, fostering government partnerships, and enhancing quality of life while aggressively searching for new treatments and a cure.

A collaboration with The Giving Block , "Snowfro's Squiggles: The Auction" will be a ranked auction with the highest ten bidders winning the ten unminted Squiggles.

WHAT:

Auction of ten unminted Chromie Squiggles by generative artist and founder of Art Blocks, Erick Calderon (Snowfro). Chromie Squiggles are Snowfro's genesis project –– the first minted on the Art Blocks platform. Since their launch in November 2020, Squiggles have become an icon of contemporary generative art and Snowfro's personal signature as an artist.

HOSTS:

Right Click Save , ClubNFT 's online magazine that seeks to drive critical conversation about blockchain, NFTs, and Web3.

, 's online magazine that seeks to drive critical conversation about blockchain, NFTs, and Web3. VerticalCrypto Art , leading curatorial house for art & culture on the blockchain, working across art, music and fashion.

PERSONNEL:

Erick Calderon , Founder and CEO at Art Blocks

, Founder and CEO at Art Blocks Micol Ap, Founder and CEO at VerticalCrypto Art

Alex Estorick, Editor-in-Chief at Right Click Save & co-curator of Cure3

& co-curator of Cure3 Dr Foteini Valeonti , UKRI AHRC Innovation Fellow at UCL & co-curator of Cure3

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 23rd from 12pm EST. The auction will last for 24 hours, concluding Wednesday, May 24th.

HOW to PARTICIPATE:

The auction will take place online at gallery.verticalcrypto.art

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information about the auction visit https://www.verticalcrypto.art/event/snowfro-squiggles and join the event's launch Twitter Spaces on Friday, May 12 at 2pm EST via https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1MnGnpvjVVNxO .

SOURCE ClubNFT