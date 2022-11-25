Right Click Save, VerticalCrypto Art, and Art Blocks to Co-Host FEMGEN December 3 During Miami Art Week

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three leading Web3 organizations will co-host FEMGEN during this year's Miami Art Week. The one-day event & exhibition will highlight artists identifying as women among the generative art and creative coding community. The general public and media are invited to experience works by leading artists who identify as female, and to attend a series of panel discussions with high-profile figures from the NFT space.

The event celebrates a golden generation of artists working with code, and marks an important moment for the art ecosystem as a whole.

WHAT:

FEMGEN, a one-day event during Miami Art Week celebrating the community of generative artists identifying as women

HOSTS:

Right Click Save , ClubNFT 's online magazine that drives critical conversation about blockchain, NFTs, and Web3

, 's online magazine that drives critical conversation about blockchain, NFTs, and Web3 VerticalCryptoArt , curatorial house for art & culture on the blockchain

, curatorial house for art & culture on the blockchain Art Blocks , the leading generative art platform & engine on the Ethereum blockchain

SPEAKERS:

Leading artists, builders, and thought leaders including:

Artists Iskra Velitchkova, IX Shells, Sofia Crespo , Sasha Stiles , Sarah Ridgley , Ana Maria Caballero , Alida Sun , and Connie Bakshi

, , , , , and Erick Calderon , Founder and CEO at Art Blocks

, Founder and CEO at Art Blocks Micol Ap, Founder and CEO at VerticalCrypto Art

Alex Estorick, Editor-in-Chief at Right Click Save, a ClubNFT publication

Danielle King , CFO and COO at ClubNFT

, CFO and COO at ClubNFT Anne Bracegirdle, VP of Business Development at Metaversal

WHEN:

Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 12:00 PM - 7:00 pm EST

WHERE:

The Set, 776 NW 21st Terrace Miami, FL 33127, United States

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

https://femgen.verticalcrypto.art

**Erick Calderon with Art Blocks; Micol Ap, with VerticalCrypto Art; and Alex Estorick, with Right Click Save are available for media interviews. Please contact [email protected].

