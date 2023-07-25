Right Coast Spirits Expands Canned Cocktail Line: Margarita Whips, Whipped with Real Fruit and Real Tequila

News provided by

Right Coast Spirits

25 Jul, 2023, 09:32 ET

The canned cocktail brand, a joint venture between Flying Dog, Harpoon and Saranac, builds on the success of Vodka Whips and an explosive whipped cocktail trend

UTICA, N.Y., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Coast Spirits, a joint venture of three craft breweries – Flying Dog, Harpoon and Saranac – released a new canned cocktail line: Margarita Whips. Margarita Whips builds on the success of its predecessor – Vodka Whips – as a handcrafted ready-to-drink canned cocktail made with real fruit and real tequila with a smooth whipped fruit finish.

Margarita Whips are crisp, refreshing and fruity margaritas in a can made with real tequila and real fruit – making the taste and appearance as real as it gets. With a robust ABV of 7.5%, The Margarita Whips are Gluten Free, Dairy Free and Kosher and come in four tempting flavors:

  • Lime – Made with real lime, the Lime Margarita Whips will quench your thirst, with the tartness of the lime sweetened by the smooth whipped fruit finish.

  • Strawberry – This flavor is the perfectly balanced margarita with sweetness of real strawberry complemented with a tart pinch of real lime—no blender required.

  • Cranberry – This unexpected margarita flavor lights up taste buds with a bright, tartness of real cranberry, which highlights the smoothness of the tequila and whipped fruit finish.

  • Mango – The smooth sweetness of real mango complements the spiciness of the tequila – not to mention the splash of lime to shake up your tastebuds.

The ready-to-drink (RTDs) cocktail category has experienced exponential growth over the past years and data shows consumers are reaching for RTDs year-round, not just for the summer months. According to Drizly's BevAlc Insights report on RTDs, category sales are consistent across all seasons. Right Coast's Margarita Whips are squarely in this exploding category and introduce a new and unexpected whipped finish, an emerging trend that started at bars on the shores of Maryland.

"When we created Right Coast Spirits, we knew we were creating something special. The consumer response to the Vodka Whips has been overwhelming. It's clear people want an option where real vodka and real fruit are combined to make a truly unique cocktail experience," said Fred Matt, CEO & President, Saranac. "That's why Margarita Whips was a natural next step for us. It brings the same real fruit that consumers loved, but with tequila – at an ABV and price point people have been craving."

Last year, Right Coast Spirits released their Vodka Whips line. Vodka Whips is an 7.5% ABV canned cocktail made with real fruit and real vodka, coming in four flavors: Pineapple, Orange, Watermelon and Wild Berry. The product is Gluten Free, Dairy Free and Kosher.

Right Coast Spirits Vodka Whips and Margarita Whips come in Variety 8-Packs and are available in 19 states, year-round. To find Right Coast Spirits in your area, visit our website: https://www.rightcoastspirits.com/find-right-coast and check out @rightcoastspirits on Instagram and Facebook.

About Right Coast Spirits
Right Coast Spirits is a ready-to-drink spirits company founded by Flying Dog Brewery, F.X. Matt Brewing Company, makers of Saranac, and Mass Bay Brewing Company, makers of Harpoon. With an appetite for innovation and a passion to create high quality beverages with only the best ingredients, these three partners came together to produce their first product in a line of canned cocktails-Vodka Whips.

SOURCE Right Coast Spirits

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.