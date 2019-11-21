Right Management and Grand Circus to Provide Skills Training to Accelerate Michigan's Technology Industry

DETROIT, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Management, a global leadership development and outplacement firm, and Grand Circus, Michigan's leading tech training institution, announced today a partnership to prepare and upskill individuals to quickly enter Michigan's growing technology industry.

Beginning today, Right Management outplacement candidates will have exclusive access to Grand Circus' bootcamps in both Detroit and Grand Rapids. Once admitted, candidates will receive hands-on training and work with leaders in software development and career management to quickly transition into careers in the technology sector.

"We see digital transformation, the current rate of innovation and the industrial internet of things as enormous opportunities for individuals interested in gaining the technical skills necessary to compete in Industry 4.0," said John Bourbeau Jr., President of Right Management Great Lakes. "By working in concert with Grand Circus, we have the opportunity to combine best-in-class talent development with a proven and effective upskilling model."

Research consolidated by Right Management indicates individuals with future-ready, technology-based skills report higher degrees of job satisfaction and career mobility. The partnership with Grand Circus will provide outplacement candidates with unfettered access to in-demand skills training.

"Grand Circus bootcamps are specifically designed to provide accessible training in the state's most demanded coding languages," said Damien Rocchi, CEO of Grand Circus. "Our partnership with Right Management enhances our curriculum by allowing candidates who are looking for a change in career opportunities to easily leverage the range of programs that are offered by Grand Circus."

Grand Circus bootcamps are typically 10 – 12 weeks and target individuals who are interested in landing a career in the technology field. Students are exposed to hands-on learning as they gain skills to build fully functional applications in languages including Front-End, Java and .NET(C#).

Right Management has helped more than 500,000 Michiganders evolve to meet the needs of a rapidly changing economy. Grand Circus has trained more locally hired, entry level software developers than any other program in the State. It is the only training facility to offer exclusive after-hour bootcamps, and of its more than 1,600 graduates, nearly 90 percent have received full time job offers at the state's leading technology companies.

Professionals interested in reskilling and transforming their existing expertise can find more information on the Right Management website and can learn more about coding bootcamps at the Grand Circus site.

About Right Management – Great Lakes

Right Management Great Lakes provides targeted coaching, leadership development and career outplacement services that empower companies and individuals to improve professional performance by enhancing critical skills. For nearly 40 years, Right Management has helped thousands of Michigan companies and over 500,000 Michiganders evolve to meet the needs of a rapidly changing economy. As a veteran-owned business, Right Management takes the responsibility of serving clients seriously. They've have worked with over 80% of the Fortune 500 companies and a variety of small and medium sized businesses. To learn more, visit: www.rightgreatlakes.com

About Grand Circus

Grand Circus believes everyone should have access to a tech career. With campuses in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Grand Circus has trained more than 1,500 software developers. Graduates of the company's coding bootcamps work at nearly 300 companies throughout the state. Its innovative coding bootcamps provide students with the technical and soft skills employers need to effectively grow their business.

Grand Circus was recognized as one of Crain's 75 Places to Work in 2016 and operates one of 11 Google for Entrepreneur tech hubs—a partnership that provides technology, mentoring and connections to Michigan's startup ecosystem. The company is also partnered with Facebook, Detroit at Work, TEKsystems and Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation to provide training and funding to eligible students for tech training. In Grand Rapids, Grand Circus is part of the Start Garden ecosystem. For more information, visit http://www.grandcircus.co.

SOURCE Grand Circus