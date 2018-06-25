Right of Reply's Largest Shareholding Now Owned by Charity

The shares were donated to ATD Association by Right of Reply's founder and his wife.

In a related move, Right of Reply has amended its Articles of Association to provide that 10% of its net profit, before the distribution of any dividends, will be donated to authorised charities.

Tom Brooks, CEO, said, "Right of Reply was founded as an ethical company dedicated to providing individuals with an easy way to exercise their right of reply, whether to counter biased reporting in the press, trolling on social media or incomplete or inaccurate credit reports.By vesting these shares with a charity and changing the company's Articles to ensure 10% of net profits go to charity, we've ensured the company will remain a force for fairness and social good."

Right of Reply is a Social Impact technology company which provides easy-to-use reputation management tools to ensure anyone's ability to counter unfair, inaccurate or incomplete reporting by putting the other side of the case with identical placing and prominence as the original article or internet post, with RoR products and services for regulated media, http://www.ror.news, with ROCC products and services for Credit Check and Credit Score ( http://www.roccnow.com) and with RORKEY ( http://www.rorkey.com) products and services for Digital Identity, Social Media and KYC.

These reputation management tools have been created to deal with personal attacks online on social media and blogs, newspaper coverage and credit reports.

Right of reply is a member of The Impact Investment Network, ( http://www.impactinvestmentnetwork.com), Work for Good, ( https://workforgood.co.uk/businesses/view/right-of-reply-ltd) and has filed an application to the Social Enterprise UK ( https://www.socialenterprise.org.uk).

ATD Caritas

ATD Caritas is a Swiss Authorised Charitable Association whose purpose is to alleviate suffering. Formerly working as Homes for Hope NGO, ATD has realised charitable projects including family homes for abandoned children, single mothers and handicapped children in Thailand, abused girls in the Philippines, abandoned children in Mexico, single mothers in Italy, abandoned girls in Kenya and a hospital in Guinea Bissau.

For further information, see: http://atdcaritas.org/en/home

