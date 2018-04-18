Right Recruiting Awarded For Their Retained Recruitment Services By Philadelphia Business Journal

Jeff Zinser, principal and founder of Right Recruiting started the firm in 2003 after a successful career managing a Philadelphia-based national recruiting organization with offices in multiple cities. Cathy Bird, vice president of Right Recruiting joined the firm in 2010 and manages the research team.

"It's a huge honor to be recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal as a firm with the most retained search placements in 2017," said Zinser. "It reinforces our belief that retained recruiting should be an option for all organizations, regardless of size."

Since 2013, Right Recruiting has consistently ranked in the top 20 for both their Contingency and Retained Search services by the Philadelphia Business Journal. Right Recruiting's retained clientele consists of Fortune 500 international firms, growing regional companies and small owned/operated employers. They share a common goal of finding the best people for all levels of their organization. Recent placements with these clients have included everything from CEO down to junior level professionals.

"Right Recruiting's motto might be, 'the right resume on the right desk at the right time' but that also goes hand in hand with another core value of ours," said Bird. "Finding the right talent is always the right choice. Right Recruiting helps organizations of all sizes find the right people for the right positions."

For media inquiries, please contact Katie Dunphy at 886-225-0920 ext. 103 or katie@flackable.com.

Right Recruiting is an executive search firm based in Philadelphia. Right Recruiting's clientele is comprised of national and local businesses. The firm specializes in contingency and retained search. To learn more about Right Recruiting, please visit RightRecruiting.com

Katie Dunphy

Flackable

866.225.0920 ext. 103

katie@flackable.com

SOURCE Right Recruiting

