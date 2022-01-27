Right to Bear Insurance Vehemently Opposes San Jose Legal Mandate on Gun Owners

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking news this morning announced San Jose as the first U.S. city to legally require gun owners to carry insurance, as well as pay an annual fee. This first-of-its-kind ordinance is "intended to reduce gun violence," with other cities rumored to be considering similar legal requirements.

"On behalf of our company's ownership and our entire team, Right to Bear Insurance vehemently opposes San Jose's mandate on gun owners. We view this as an attack on our Second Amendment right and we stand ready to do all we can to ensure its ultimate defeat before it takes effect in August," stated Frank Cannon, President of Right to Bear Insurance. "The principal purpose of our company is to defend the right of all responsible American gun owners to stand their ground if the need should ever arise. We believe the right to defend oneself is inherent, natural; not something that should require any government restriction or 'protection.'"

Right to Bear Insurance was founded to support the right afforded to all Americans by the Second Amendment, specifically, to protect and defend that right against unfounded legal retaliation.

"If a responsible gun owner is forced to use their weapon to defend their own life or the lives of their loved ones, we believe that every American should be protected," said Cannon. "We can't allow legal risk and financial burden to indirectly expropriate our constitutional right to carry and to defend ourselves and our families."

According to official statements released by the company, and supported by all consumer-facing platforms, Right to Bear Insurance was created to defend responsible gun owners should they ever need to stand their ground, regardless of the municipality in which they reside. The policy provider is backed by an "A" rated insurance carrier and offers the best value for self-defense insurance and affordability in its class in the U.S. with policies starting at $10.95 per month.

For more information, visit RightToBearInsurance.com, e-mail [email protected], or call (833) 887-BEAR.

Contact: Perry Orth

[email protected]

(803) 735-6960

SOURCE Right to Bear Insurance