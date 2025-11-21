Right Traffic Welcomes Southwest Barricades, FC Traffic and Barricades Unlimited, Advancing Innovation and Safety Across the South

BEAVER, Pa., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Right Traffic, a leading provider of traffic control solutions powered by advanced technology and skilled professionals, is proud to announce the acquisitions of FC Traffic and Barricades Unlimited, two highly respected Texas-based traffic control companies. These additions build on Right Traffic's earlier acquisition of Arizona's Southwest Barricades, further strengthening the company's presence across the Southwest, marking another major milestone in its continued national expansion.

Welcome to the Right Traffic family, FC Traffic, Barricades Unlimited, Southwest Barricades (CNW Group/Right Traffic)

By welcoming Southwest Barricades, FC Traffic and Barricades Unlimited into its growing family of companies, Right Traffic enhances its already strong, forward-thinking network. Blending local expertise with cutting-edge technology to better serve contractors, municipalities, and infrastructure partners across the Southwest United States.

"The addition of these outstanding teams strengthens our presence in the Southwest and reflects the shared commitment we have to safety, service, and operational excellence," said Trevor Romkey, Right Traffic CEO. "We're thrilled about the opportunities ahead as we continue to grow together."

Headquartered in Austin T.X, Barricades Unlimited has built a strong legacy of reliability, quality, and customer service, operating multiple branches across Texas. FC Traffic, also a recognized leader in Texas, has earned a trusted reputation for safety and professionalism, providing comprehensive traffic control and equipment rental services for any sized project. Southwest Barricades built a reputation in Arizonia for reliability and customer-focused service, offering a full range of traffic control solutions.

All companies will benefit from Right Traffic's growing portfolio of technology, including the Guardian SmartFlagger, an Automated Flagger Assistance Device, as well as the Guardian Smart Sign and Guardian Cone Pro, all designed to enhance efficiency and safety in the field.

"Expanding into the Southwest by welcoming these respected companies is an important step in Right Traffic's mission to become North America's most innovative and trusted traffic control company." said Johanu Botha, Right Traffic COO. "These integrations elevate our capabilities, accelerate response times, and advance work zone safety."

Right Traffic, a national leader in traffic control innovation, combining state-of-the-art technology with expert field teams, operating in over 15 states and three Canadian provinces, offering a unique approach to the industry. We provide technology forward traffic solutions to increase the safety of work zones.

