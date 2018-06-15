RightABigWrong.org Reports on Celebrities on the Frontline in the War against Government's Unauthorized Anti-Masculinity Policy

This Father's Day, America's fathers must deal with the effects of radical leftist ideology on their daughters and sons. Fathers are watching as their sons are being taught that traditional male traits and competencies are oppressive and our daughters are taught that the age-old successful traditions of male-female cooperation is a form of tyranny. This pathological left-wing ideology is being taught to our children in American schools and universities. Patriarchal qualities are in no way less benign or devoted than matriarchal traits. Where children are taught about systematic racism, diversity, inclusion and white guilt and critical thinking and free speech is considered heresy. This is simply a pernicious lie.

Manuel P. Asensio, RightABigWrong.org's founder, stated "On April 5, 1887, Sir John Dalberg-Acton wrote a letter that strikes at the heart of grave dangers to society of allowing surreptitious replacement law with radical leftist ideology. Acton wrote that "power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely." Acton addressed the anti-masculinity problem stating that "man is hanged not because he can or cannot prove his claim to virtues, but because it can be proved that he has committed a particular crime."

Jason LaVardera, Director of RightABigWrong.org stated, "Our letter puts Mayor de Blasio, who we have found to be America's unashamed 'Marxist Mayor,' at the center of a constitutional crisis over Chief Judge DiFiore systematically denying citizens their speech, due process and parenting rights in New York's family law courts. It's time to deal with chief judges who replace law with ideological rules."

