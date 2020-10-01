RightCapital and Advanced Planning Educational Group Announce Partnership

"We are thrilled to be partnering with RightCapital," says APEG Co-Founder and CEO Jeffrey Hoenle. "We provide educational tools to help the financial planner make the best recommendations possible for their clients, and RightCapital provides the software that brings those recommendations to life."

"We are constantly looking for ways to make financial professionals more successful when providing planning recommendations to their clients," explains RightCapital Co-Founder and CEO Shuang Chen. "The educational resources available to advisors as a result of this partnership are a natural extension of that effort."

RightCapital and APEG will be hosting joint educational webinars and will extend special discounts on the partnership's products and services to their respective customer bases.

To learn more, please visit https://success.rightcapital.com/APEG or call (888) 982-9596, Opt. 1.

ABOUT ADVANCED PLANNING EDUCATIONAL GROUP, INC.

Founded in 2018, Advanced Planning Educational Group, Inc. (APEG) is a membership organization designed to provide educational resources, financial planning tools and community resources to support Financial Professionals in all areas of Comprehensive Financial Planning.

Resources available through APEG's Learning and Development Platform range from foundational courses for individuals who are new to the Financial Industry, to a proven approach to Planning, to topical courses for the experienced planner presented by our expert team of Curriculum Contributors.

APEG's national membership community is made up of financial professionals as well as the attorneys, accountants and other professionals who participate with them in the Comprehensive Financial Planning Process. For more information, please contact APEG at 800-568-2444, [email protected] or visit https://apegcommunity.teachable.com/.

ABOUT RIGHTCAPITAL, INC.

RightCapital leverages technology to make wealth planning easier and more powerful for financial professionals and their clients. The results: greater efficiency, stronger client relationships, and significant business growth.

Interactive, easy-to-use technology means less time creating financial plans and more time spent with clients. Clear, engaging visualization tools drive home the impact (and value) of the financial professional's retirement, insurance, and tax-planning recommendations. And a modular-based platform provides the ultimate in flexibility.

RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software company in the country. Its rapid innovations, class-leading features, and unbeatable value have revolutionized the financial planning experience and delivered the solutions that today's financial professionals demand. For more information, please visit www.rightcapital.com.

