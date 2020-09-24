RightCapital and Allianz Life Announce Partnership

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RightCapital, Inc. (RightCapital) and Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life) today announced their new partnership. RightCapital is the fastest-growing company in the financial planning software space, making wealth planning easier and more powerful for advisors and their clients. Allianz Life is a leading provider of retirement solutions, including fixed and variable annuities and life insurance for individuals.

This partnership enables advisors working with Allianz Life to easily illustrate the impact of various annuity outcomes within a financial plan. RightCapital's intuitive software integrates seamlessly with the Allianz Life platform, so advisors working with Allianz Life can quickly generate holistic financial plans that incorporate several facets of their retirement and planning recommendations.

POWERFUL PLANNING TOOLS ILLUSTRATE ANNUITY AND INSURANCE SOLUTIONS

"Managing risk within retirement is an important part of a holistic retirement plan," said Eric Thomes, chief distribution officer for Allianz Life. "The RightCapital software will allow advisors to easily demonstrate the importance and value of protection products such as annuities, ultimately allowing them to be able to potentially provide the best possible outcome for their clients."

"At RightCapital, we are committed to enhancing the financial planning experience for advisors and their clients," explains RightCapital Co-Founder and CEO Shuang Chen. "By partnering with Allianz Life, we are able to provide advisors with flexible planning tools that effectively demonstrate and underscore the value of their annuity recommendations."

RightCapital and Allianz Life will be hosting joint educational webinars on a variety of financial planning topics including retirement, annuities, and life insurance.

To learn more, please visit www.rightcapital.com

ABOUT RIGHTCAPITAL, INC.

RightCapital leverages technology to make wealth planning easier and more powerful for financial professionals and their clients. The results: greater efficiency, stronger client relationships, and significant business growth.

Interactive, easy-to-use technology means less time creating financial plans and more time spent with clients. Clear, engaging visualization tools drive home the impact (and value) of the financial professional's retirement, insurance, and tax-planning recommendations. And a modular-based platform provides the ultimate in flexibility.

RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software company in the country. Its rapid innovations, class-leading features, and unbeatable value have revolutionized the financial planning experience and delivered the solutions that today's financial professionals demand. For more information, please visit www.rightcapital.com.

About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® and one of the Ethisphere 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies®, has been keeping its promises since 1896 by helping Americans achieve their retirement income and protection goals with a variety of annuity and life insurance products. In 2019, Allianz Life provided additional value to its policyholders via distributions of more than $10.4 billion. As a leading provider of fixed index annuities, Allianz Life is part of Allianz SE, a global leader in the financial services industry with over 147,000 employees in more than 70 countries. Allianz Life is a proud sponsor of Allianz Field® in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Major League Soccer's Minnesota United.

