RightCapital Financial Planning Software Announces Integration with Schwab Advisor Services'™ API Platform

SHELTON, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RightCapital, Inc. (RightCapital), a next-generation financial planning tool that provides advisors with the ability to create custom, comprehensive financial plans today announced its first API integration with Schwab Advisor Center®, expanding their current integration with the custodian. The integration links accounts on Schwab Advisor Center directly to the RightCapital platform, saving advisors time and reducing the possibility for data entry errors.

"We are thrilled about expanding our partnership with Schwab by being included in their API integration program," said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. "A deeper integration with Schwab will allow advisors to streamline their processes and be more competitive in today's evolving financial landscape."

Schwab Advisor Services' API provides a flexible, open-architecture platform that enables integrations between the firm's custody systems and participating technology providers. The integration which is now available to advisors, provides real-time updates to balances and positions for Schwab accounts within RightCapital ensuring financial plans are always up to date.

"We're pleased to welcome RightCapital as an integration partner to the Schwab platform," says Kartik Srinivasan, senior managing director, Digital Advisor Solutions at Charles Schwab. "They align well with our overall integration strategy to partner with leading industry providers with deep, high-quality and secure integrations offering the solutions advisors need most. These integrations free up time and resources so advisors can spend more time strengthening client relationships and growing their business."

Advisors interested in a demo of RightCapital's financial planning software can call (888) 982-9596 (Option 1) or email [email protected]. For current RightCapital users who need help enabling the integration, please contact Product Support at (888) 982-9596 (Option 2) or [email protected].

About RightCapital

RightCapital leverages technology to make wealth planning easier and more powerful for financial professionals and their clients. The results: greater efficiency, stronger client relationships, and significant business growth.

Interactive, easy-to-use technology means less time creating financial plans and more time spent with clients. Clear, engaging visualization tools drive home the impact (and value) of the financial professional's retirement, insurance, and tax-planning recommendations. And a modular-based platform provides the ultimate in flexibility.

RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software company in the country. Its rapid innovations, class-leading features, and unbeatable value have revolutionized the financial planning experience and delivered the solutions that today's financial professionals demand. For more information, please visit www.rightcapital.com.

SOURCE RightCapital, Inc.