RightCapital Introduces "Cash Flow Maps," Intuitive Visuals for Illustrating Cash Inflows and Outflows in Financial Plans

Cash Flow Maps Are the Newest Addition to RightCapital's Growing List of Data Visualization Tools to Help Financial Advisors Deliver Better Client Experiences

SHELTON, Conn., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RightCapital, the fastest-growing financial planning software for financial advisors, has added Cash Flow Maps, intuitive data visuals for illustrating cash inflows and outflows in financial plans. The Cash Flow Maps are the latest addition to RightCapital's data visualization tools, which include Snapshot™ plan summaries and Blueprint™ for household financials. Together, these data visuals help advisors collaborate with their clients more effectively and create plan deliverables that are easier to understand.

RightCapital's Cash Flow Maps: This “Waterfall” visual is a horizontal Sankey chart where cash inflows and outflows progress from left to right. RightCapital Cash Flow Maps: This “Breakdown" visual is a vertical flow chart where each item can be clicked down for more details.

The Cash Flow Maps come in two diagram types: "Waterfall", a horizontal Sankey chart where cash inflows and outflows progress from left to right, and "Breakdown," a vertical flow chart where each item can be clicked down for more details. The Cash Flow Maps are available now and included with all RightCapital subscription levels.

"RightCapital has built its reputation on listening to advisor feedback and adding new product features at a fast clip. The Cash Flow Maps are a good example of that," said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital.

"RightCapital's Cash Flow Maps will save me a lot of time because, until now, I have been creating cash flow Sankey charts manually. These cash flow visuals are eye-opening for clients because they can immediately see where their cash is going. The visuals are far more powerful than a long table with the same information," said Bryan Minogue, CFP®, CFA, financial advisor and founder of Kardinal Financial based in Madison, Wis.

"This is so exciting for me to see," said Michael Kitces, publisher of The Kitces Report and the financial planning industry blog Nerd's Eye View. "My first experience seeing Sankey cash flow charts used in financial planning was in what I called the 'Beautiful Financial Plan' that Mike Zung, CFP®, created and we invited him to present at our Kitces Value Summit in December 2021. Now that RightCapital has released this new feature that automatically creates cash flow maps, the entire community of advisors can use them in their financial plans with ease. I'm absolutely thrilled to see the Kitces platform amplifying great ideas, and RightCapital listening to advisor feedback and implementing innovations."

RightCapital's mission is to create Right Plans for Real People™. RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practices and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015, RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software with the highest user satisfaction among advisors (Source: The Kitces Report Volume 1, 2023). For more information, visit https://www.rightcapital.com.

