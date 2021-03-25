RightCapital Partners with Broadridge to Enhance Enterprise-Level Offering

RightCapital and Broadridge have partnered to provide enterprise-level clients with financial planning technology. Tweet this

"We look forward to working with RightCapital to offer this innovative financial planning software to our clients," said Mike Alexander, Head of Wealth Management, Broadridge. "We are expanding our suite of wealth technology solutions to increase advisor productivity, optimize operational efficiency and enhance the investor experience."

FINANCIAL PLANNING SOFTWARE THAT SUPPORTS LARGE ENTERPRISE CLIENTS FOR LONG-TERM SUCCESS

"At RightCapital we are passionate about providing powerful technology solutions to meet the growing demands of today's financial professionals," explains RightCapital Co-Founder and CEO, Shuang Chen. "Our partnership with Broadridge highlights our focus on supporting large enterprises, and we are excited to deliver a complete financial planning solution to their clients when needed."

RightCapital and Broadridge will host joint educational webinars on a variety of financial planning topics as part of the partnership to help boost advisor performance and optimize operations.

To learn more about this partnership, please call (888) 982-9596, Opt. 1.

ABOUT RIGHTCAPITAL, INC.

RightCapital leverages technology to make wealth planning easier and more powerful for financial professionals and their clients. The results: greater efficiency, stronger client relationships, and significant business growth.

Interactive, easy-to-use technology means less time creating financial plans and more time spent with clients. Clear, engaging visualization tools drive home the impact (and value) of the financial professional's retirement, insurance, and tax-planning recommendations. And a modular-based platform provides the ultimate in flexibility.

RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software company in the country. Its rapid innovations, class-leading features, and unbeatable value have revolutionized the financial planning experience and delivered the solutions that today's financial professionals demand. For more information, please visit www.rightcapital.com.

ABOUT BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4.5 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average U.S. $10 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

SOURCE RightCapital, Inc.