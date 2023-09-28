RightData Places Third in Inaugural 2023 Data Governance Study from Dresner Advisory Services

Company recognized for DataMarket, its next generation data catalog

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RightData, the Data Products Company and leading provider of data product software solutions for modern data integration and trusted data quality, today announced it ranked third in the inaugural and annual 2023 Wisdom of Crowds® Data Governance Market Study produced by Dresner Advisory Services.

This announcement comes weeks after RightData announced DataMarket, a user-friendly way to act on all data within an organization, including understanding definitions, viewing metadata, control access, and direct access to APIs, connectors, and natural language-based data analysis. DataMarket works with any data source, data store, or analytics package as a single platform that hosts all an organization's data products, making them easily accessible.

The Data Governance Market Study report states, "As data volumes and sources continue to proliferate across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, many companies struggle to implement robust governance practices and technologies. Only 39 percent of user organizations currently established a data governance organization, while a majority (61 percent), have yet to implement one. This disparity in adoption of a key data governance practice presents a challenge for achieving effective data governance, management, quality, security, and trust in organizational data. This in turn serves as an impediment to achieving data-driven decision making."

Vasu Sattenapalli, RightData's CEO, said, "Data governance should be top of mind for all organizations trying to become data-driven within their organization and maintain best practices. We're honored to be considered a top performer in the Dresner Advisory Data Governance Market Study. DataMarket is creating a new era of data access for organizations that are ready to make competitive decisions with their data."

The Data Governance Market Study provides key insights into the current adoption and perceptions of formal data governance programs, content governance, and data cataloging based on a broad industry survey. With regards to vendor ratings, Dresner Advisory Services considered access control, data catalog, data cost management, data governance framework, data stewardship, modeling analytic data workflows, and data and content features as reported by vendors and weighted by users.

Click here to view the report in full. To book a demo for DataMarket, visit getrightdata.com/book-a-demo.

About RightData
RightData, the Data Products Company, is a trusted provider of data product software solutions for modern data integration and trusted data quality. The company's software platform offers a unique combination of data integration, data quality, and data observability, all with an integrated data catalog. With a commitment to no-code software, RightData increases speed to market and provides significant cost savings to its customers. For more information, please visit www.getrightdata.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services 
Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Analytics, Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

