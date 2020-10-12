Righteous Causes Launches Innovative Platform to Transform Investor Relations for Social Impact Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by two ambitious, social entrepreneurs, the benefit corporation Righteous Causes is a first-of-its-kind, online innovative platform whose mission is to use disruptive technology to support social change has officially launched. The New York-based startup helps increase exposure and facilitate interaction between early-stage entrepreneurs and angel investors.

Righteous Causes' co-founders, Ford Seeman and Elizabeth David-Dembrowsky, founded the company based on their personal experiences with social entrepreneurs like themselves without proper access to funding and resources. Righteous Causes offers expertise to facilitate financial inclusion through a three-pronged ecosystem consisting of angel investors, founders and consultants.

"Historically, there has been no consistency in incubator and accelerator programs that help professionals execute their business needs – independent social entrepreneurs struggle to scale their business," Seeman said. "Righteous Causes offers a comprehensive business model for social entrepreneurs wanting to bootstrap their social impact business but who don't yet have the financial ability or connections needed. We connect founders to consultants and angel investors to provide not only expertise but funding all in the name of social good."

Righteous Causes caters to each company's individual needs that include grant writing, legal, marketing, accounting, business and life coaching and financial resource development. Additionally, the benefit corporation is bridging the gap between social impact and profit to show that people, planet and profit are not mutually exclusive.

Here is what investors, founders and consultants can expect from Righteous Causes when they visit their website (http://rcauses.com/):

For investors: By subscribing to the platform, investors get a first-look to a database of projects that have already been vetted. By investing in three potential packages ($10K, $20K, $30K), Righteous Causes helps you diversify your portfolio with the opportunity to provide hands-on guidance.

For founders: This platform helps your early venture become accessible to angel investors who are interested in investing in social change. Not only does Righteous Causes connect you with investors, it offers valuable insight and help for additional services like grant writing and fiscal sponsorships.

For consultants: There's nothing more rewarding than passing down sage advice to aspiring and driven entrepreneurs. Righteous Causes helps make that initial connection and helps consultants find ambitious entrepreneurs looking to make a difference in the world.

"Building Righteous Causes has been a remarkable journey," David-Dembrowsky said. "Our investors and consultants have been critical partners in understanding how we can best support our clients who are looking to grow their business by doing good in the world. Putting the angel in angel investing is what we want to do."

Today, Righteous Causes offerings are immediately available to entrepreneurs with businesses that are committed to social good.

For more information, please visit www.rcauses.com .

About Righteous Causes

Righteous Causes is an innovative platform that connects social good entrepreneurs with potential investors. It is a one stop shop for the growth of social entrepreneurs and angel investors. From fundraising, to legal services to create the entity, to the marketing that will establish it within the industry, Righteous Causes reduces the daunting barriers of entry for budding businesses. Through investors, entrepreneurs are supported through fundraising phases and receive expert coaching in effort to grow their business.

