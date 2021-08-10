Righteous Hits a New Milestone with B Corp Recertification Score

Righteous Gelato recertifies with a score of 115!

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Righteous Gelato is extremely proud to announce their re-certification as a B Corporation®, and a new score of 115, making Righteous the top scoring ice cream brand in the world! Righteous' B Corp recertification was awarded by the third-party, non-profit organization B Lab following a rigorous B Impact Re-Assessment that evaluates companies according to the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. It's considered the platinum standard for verification that a business is truly operating as a force for good.

"Since day one, the team at Righteous has been committed to doing business differently and raising the bar, while creating something we can all truly be proud of. Putting people and the planet before profit was already in our DNA, so it truly was an incredible achievement to become a Certified B-Corp in 2016, and gave us a benchmark to continue to push ourselves to do better " said James Boettcher, Custodian of Culture, and CEO. "Anyone who has gone through the certification process knows the amount of rigour and accountability in the process is certainly not easy, but is most definitely worth it. It takes a massive commitment from every single member on our team which we are all very proud of in staying true to our mission"

Now, we help steward the local community, and look to influence companies across the globe to do what's right. Be the change you want to see in the world.

B Corps form a community of leaders and drive a global movement of people using business as a force for good. The values and aspirations of the B Corp community are embedded in the B Corp Declaration of Interdependence. For more information and to see the Impact Report for Righteous Gelato check out https://bcorporation.net/directory/righteous-gelato

Righteous Gelato is Canada's #1 Gelato brand, with a purpose-driven mission to "enrich people's lives, one tiny spoonful at a time". Join the Righteous wave on social media @righteousgelato and righteousgelato.com

Righteous Gelato is available at Canadian grocery stores coast to coast, and in a variety of natural food retailers such as Whole Foods in the Pacific Northwest of the US..

