RightEye Surpasses 100,000 Patient Tests as Optometrists Embrace Eye-Tracking Technology

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RightEye LLC , an award-winning health technology company that uses eye tracking to revolutionize patient care and improve vision performance, today announced that more than 100,000 RightEye patient tests have been administered. In addition to RightEye's growing popularity among optometrists, RightEye is becoming a standard for functional neurologists, sports vision specialists and other healthcare providers. Based on its current growth rate, RightEye is expected to exceed 20,000 new tests each month by mid-2019.

As the first portable, all-in-one solution for vision-derived health screening that tracks eye movements and correlates them to health issues quickly becomes adopted, healthcare providers and their patients are experiencing its many benefits.

Adam Clarin, practicing optometrist at Clarin Eye Care in Miami said, "The RightEye system has been an asset to my practice for its ability to help identify functional vision problems that may have otherwise gone unnoticed. The tests are quick and easy-to-administer, and when coupled with the objective and quantifiable reports, guide my decision on the type of treatment to recommend."

Keith Smithson, OD, Director of Visual Performance for the Washington Nationals; Team Optometrist for the Washington Wizards, Redskins, Mystics, Spirit and DC United; and, Visual Performance Consultant for the Washington Capitals said, "RightEye eye-tracking tests are an invaluable tool for athletes looking to improve their game. I use RightEye across the board to test and monitor improvement for athletes at the high-school, college and professional levels."

Cedric Noel, DC, DACNB, functional neurologist at Noel Brain and Spine in Atlanta, GA said, "Before RightEye, functional neurologists didn't have tools to quickly and objectively monitor patients who have suffered from concussion and other brain injuries. Eye movement behaviors tell a lot about the health of the brain. RightEye eye-tracking tests are revolutionary."

Cathy Stern, practicing optometrist in Canton, MA added, "I love RightEye's easy-to-read test results, graphs and descriptions. They foster better doctor-patient communication, improve my patients' understanding of their conditions and, I've observed, even lead to better therapeutic compliance."

This 100,000 patient test milestone follows the recent decision by the FDA to grant the RightEye system 510(k) clearance for recording, viewing and analyzing eye movements in support of identifying visual tracking impairment in patients. The system, which includes RightEye EyeQ tests, reports and training tools, has a number of applications for doctors, including Functional Vision Screening , Reading Assessments , Sports Vision Programs and Brain Health Monitoring. The company's newest product, EyeQ Trainer , pulls from a library of exercises to personalize a vision training plan patients can complete at home under the supervision of their healthcare provider.

"Over the past year, we have made great strides in increasing patient access to our FDA-cleared eye-tracking system," said Adam Gross, CEO and co-founder of RightEye. "RightEye is helping doctors improve the lives of their patients, while enabling them to expand their scope of care and differentiate their practices."

About RightEye LLC

RightEye LLC has developed a revolutionary eye-tracking technology to uncover vision performance and brain health issues in minutes. Customers include optometrists and other healthcare providers, professional sports teams and the military. For more information, visit www.RightEye.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE RightEye LLC

Related Links

http://www.RightEye.com

