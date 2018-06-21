RightEye Unveils EyeQ Trainer--The First Personalized Computer-Based Vision Training for Patients with Visual Dysfunction

Since 2015, RightEye EyeQ tests—quick, gamified tests that provide information on how a patient's eyes and brain are working together—have been available to identify a host of issues related to eye movement control, sustaining focus and alignment, dynamic visual acuity, peripheral vision, and depth awareness, as well as a range of conditions, including asthenopia ("eye strain"), visual fatigue, dry eye, binocular vision, concussion, and reading issues. With the introduction of EyeQ Trainer, optometrists can now prescribe targeted, at-home vision exercises to improve and strengthen areas of weakness. RightEye EyeQ Trainer integrates with EyeQ reports—offering personalized recommendations for improvement for each patient.

Through a series of simple exercises conducted on a personal computer or tablet with an internet connection during which patients engage in specific eye movements, RightEye EyeQ Trainer activates the eyes' muscles, as well as key elements of brain circuitry. The circuitry activation results in better functional vision, and smoother and more accurate eye movements that directly impact quality of life.

"Connecting the dots between diagnosis and treatment, EyeQ Trainer now allows practitioners using our EyeQ tests to not only uncover eye movement abnormalities but to prescribe quick exercises patients can do at home that lead to meaningful improvements in focus and concentration, balance, hand-eye coordination, and performance in everything from driving to sports," said Adam Gross, RightEye co-founder and CEO. "What's more, unlike any other self-administered vision training application currently available, EyeQ Trainer is personalized to meet the unique needs of each patient. Once the patient returns to the optometrist's practice to be retested, reports will provide quantifiable data to mark improvements."

"As a practitioner who regularly sees and treats patients with functional vision issues, EyeQ Trainer represents a real game-changer for practitioners," said Randall Fuerst, OD, clinical investigator and practicing optometrist at EYEcenter Optometric in the Sacramento, CA area. "Previously, many optometrists didn't have the tools to help patients with visual dysfunction beyond referring them to another specialist or physician. EyeQ Trainer now empowers ODs to personally prescribe a customized vision exercise plan, and then bring the patient back into our offices for verification of physiological improvements. RightEye technology allows doctors to objectively monitor these patient improvements. Importantly, now practitioners can add valuable services they have heretofore not been able to provide. These functional vision improvements will be of great value to patients."

Exercises take about 5 minutes per sitting, which the patient does once or twice per day for several weeks. Once patients have completed their prescribed training program, they return to their practitioner's practice to be retested with the corresponding RightEye EyeQ test.

