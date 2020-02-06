RightFare Saved RightRez Customers Over $50 Million in 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RightRez Inc., a leading air travel technology company that provides creative automation and booking solutions, itinerary management tools and custom applications to high-volume travel companies, has compiled its 2019 data. RightRez is pleased to report that the RightFare product saved customers over $50 million during the last calendar year.

RightFare's online interface helps customers find and recover lower private fares.

One of RightRez's seven innovative travel technology products, RightFare, finds and recovers lower private fares on the same itinerary currently booked, requiring no agent intervention. In 2019, RightFare saved customers on average $285 per booking. Since the product's creation, over 1.8 million airfares have been reduced.

"RightRez is pleased to provide stability in this vertical with RightFare," said founder and CEO Michael Von Foerster. "After a recent acquisition in this sector, customers might be alerted to the importance of these types of savings practices. They might also be uncertain and looking for options. RightFare is a longtime, proven leader to deliver effective and cost-effective results."

RightRez posts impressive numbers with their other products too, managing over $1.9 billion in airfare and over two million passengers last year. RightSked, which manages schedule changes, processed over 1.2 million schedule changes in 2019, enabling clients to effectively manage the 22% increase in schedule changes that the industry has experienced over the past two years. RightFlight, a web-based, robotic booking engine, booked over 500,000 passengers last year.

RightRez is attending the February 26-27 Travel Technology Europe show in London and is available for desk side demonstrations at booth T130. Please call 812-679-8241 or click to confirm a time or for more information. RightRez is a leader in air travel technology that provides creative automation to booking, mid-office, fare shopping and ticketing operations. RightRez delivers results, adds efficiency and powers many of the top cruise and tour operators across the globe with a focus on air travel. RightRez is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, and online at www.rightrez.com.

Contact: Karin McKie, Winger Marketing

312-494-0422, Karin@wingermarketing.com

Related Files

RightRez RightFare Flyer 0220.pdf

Related Images

rightfare-for-rightrez-customers.png

RightFare for RightRez Customers

RightFare's online interface helps customers find and recover lower private fares.

Related Links

RightRez

RightFare

SOURCE RightRez