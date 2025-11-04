RightMove Health Appoints Joe Leinbach CEO to Accelerate National Growth in Value-Based MSK Care

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RightMove Health, a leading provider of value-based musculoskeletal (MSK) care, today announced the appointment of Joe Leinbach as Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of national expansion with payer and provider partners. Leinbach brings 15+ years of experience scaling healthcare organizations, with a proven track record building high-performing, risk-bearing partnerships.

Positioned for Growth

Leinbach joins RightMove as the company launches multi-state value-based partnerships with national and regional strategic payers and scales a collaboration with one of the world's largest employers.

RightMove's care model was developed in partnership with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)—the world's #1 orthopedic hospital. Leveraging HSS' proprietary care pathways for 95+ conditions, RightMove delivers same-day diagnostic triage and navigation, connecting patients to virtual and in-person care through aligned partnerships with top orthopedic providers. Its AI-driven platform connects PCPs, specialists and PT clinics to drive engagement, improve outcomes, and reduce costs.

A forthcoming study in partnership with a leading national health system demonstrates that RightMove's approach engaged more than 70% of targeted patients, with an 85% average reduction in pain and 96% achieving targeted functional goals. Previous HSS research has shown that patients completing RightMove's evaluation are 60% less likely to require advanced imaging and 80% less likely to proceed to surgery.

Leadership Team with Deep Value-based Care Expertise

Leinbach most recently served as President & COO of Synapticure, where he expanded nationwide access to specialty neurology care for patients with dementia and other neurodegenerative conditions. He was previously General Manager of New Markets at Cityblock Health, leading the implementation and operation of full-risk partnerships with health plans across several states. He also held leadership roles at Evolent Health, building partnerships with health systems and health plans to implement value-based primary and specialty care programs.

Co-founder and interim CEO David King will continue as President, where he will lead strategic growth and partnership development with health plans and provider networks.

"Movement is the key to staying mentally and physically well, especially as we age," said Leinbach. "A lack of access to primary care and misaligned incentives for specialists often means MSK care is driven by misdiagnoses and costly, ineffective treatments. RightMove offers a better path, developed in partnership with HSS and powered by technology that makes high-quality care easy to access. I'm excited to join RightMove at a time of rising demand for value-based MSK solutions to help scale our impact nationwide."

Leinbach joins an expanded leadership team, including:

Adrian Thomas, MD, MBA, CMO – HSS-trained orthopedic spine surgeon and former Medical Director at Cohere Health, with deep experience in MSK value-based initiatives.

– HSS-trained orthopedic spine surgeon and former Medical Director at Cohere Health, with deep experience in MSK value-based initiatives. Meghan Oliver, COO/CPO – Veteran operator with 15+ years scaling value-based models; former CPO of Curai Health with leadership roles at Bright Health, UnitedHealth Group and Optum.

– Veteran operator with 15+ years scaling value-based models; former CPO of Curai Health with leadership roles at Bright Health, UnitedHealth Group and Optum. Harrison Frist, Executive Chair – Former CEO and COO of naviHealth; led through significant national growth and sale to UHG; previously with The Carlyle Group and Goldman Sachs.

"Joe brings a rare combination of operational depth and proven ability to scale value-based care models in partnership with leading health plans," said Frist. "With his experience and our strengthened team, RightMove is well-positioned to become the premier MSK risk partner for health plans nationwide."

About RightMove Health

RightMove Health is a value-based MSK care company built on the clinical expertise of Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). Its hybrid virtual and in-person model offers the industry-leading FirstMove™ diagnostic triage for 95+ conditions, physical therapy, and care navigation to top providers. RightMove partners with health plans and employers to reduce costs, improve outcomes, and enhance patient experience. RightMove operates nationally with hub offices in New York City, NY, Nashville, TN and Washington, D.C.

