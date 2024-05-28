Rightpoint, a Genpact Company, Launches Knowledge AI and Search Function to Drive Productivity Across Enterprises

This solution powers a suite of Microsoft products with Total Experience offering to increase operational efficiencies

CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightpoint, a global experience leader and Genpact (NYSE: G) company, announces the launch and implementation of its Knowledge AI and Search solution that blends the best of its Total Experience proprietary strategy with the power of technology. By leveraging a powerful ecosystem of tools, including Microsoft Azure AI, Azure OpenAI Service, Azure AI Search, Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Viva, Rightpoint delivers holistic solutions that increase engagement and productivity of teams.

The average office-based employee spends 2.5 hours per day searching for critical documents through more than 10 separate applications to complete tasks. With the output of time and effort spent navigating siloed systems, more than one-third of workers say they miss critical updates due to this tedious process.

With the integration of the Knowledge AI and Search function, Rightpoint offers a complete solution rooted in AI technology that supports more robust collaboration, employee productivity, customer satisfaction, and business performance. Users can use the tool daily to mine expansive data repositories, synthesize information, and deliver tailored responses to queries. As a result, [the National Bureau of Economic Research study results show that] organizations can potentially increase productivity by 14%-34% among team members through reduced inquiry time, faster onboarding, and increased efficiency.

"More than one-third of workers say they miss critical updates due to the high volume of information pulsing through their communication systems," said Jesse Murray, Head of Employee Experience at Rightpoint. "With talent being the best commodity of a company, we pair artificial intelligence with enterprise search to decrease time spent uncovering information and support employees in their strategic roles and priorities."

"Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 helps teams unleash creativity, unlock productivity, and uplevel skills. Layered with Rightpoint's Total Experience offering, organizations can realize business value in weeks, not years," said Colette Stallbaumer, General Manager, Modern Work at Microsoft.

Rightpoint was named Microsoft's 2023 US Partner of the Year for Modern Work: Employee Experience. And for the second consecutive year, Rightpoint has been recognized as a top Microsoft US Partner, based on the company's innovation and delivery of outstanding Microsoft-based applications and services.

Interested organizations can visit the Rightpoint website to learn more about the Knowledge AI and Search offering and watch a demo of the solution.

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint, a Genpact (NYSE: G) company, is a global experience leader. Over 700 employees across 12 offices work with clients to drive growth by delivering experiences that transform how people, technology and businesses interact. We call this Total Experience. Our diverse teams lead with empathy, data and creativity—always in service of experience. From whiteboard to roll-out, we help our clients embed experience across their operations from front to back office to accelerate digital transformation through a human-centric lens. For more information, visit rightpoint.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and Facebook .

