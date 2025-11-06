RightRev Earns Top Recognition in MGI Research's 2025 Automated Revenue Management Ratings

High analyst ratings highlight RightRev's leadership and growing influence in automated revenue management



AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RightRev, a leader in revenue recognition automation, today announced MGI Research (MGI) has ranked RightRev as a leader in its Automated Revenue Management (ARM) Top 30 Buyer's Guide and the latest MGI 360™ Ratings. RightRev was named one of only four vendors to receive both an A rating and a Positive Analyst Outlook. RightRev ranked No. 1 in finance, No. 2 in product and No. 3 in management team and strategy, reflecting the company's growing market impact and analyst confidence in its product roadmap, execution and customer satisfaction. RightRev also received awards for Top 3 in addressing ARM Complexity and Top 3 in handling ARM Volume.

According to MGI Research, RightRev stands out as the most improved solution over the past year with its dedication to delivering advanced automation, ease of integration and rapid time-to-value across diverse revenue models. The company's platform was highlighted for its scalability, configurability and ability to handle complex contract and revenue scenarios across industries.

Designed for finance teams managing highly complex and high-volume revenue, RightRev automates revenue recognition at scale with rules-based intelligence and a flexible architecture that adapts to evolving customer buying behaviors. Built to handle the multifaceted needs of large, interconnected enterprise environments, it streamlines operations across diverse systems and revenue models. By eliminating manual processes that force-fit legacy revenue recognition and ERP systems, teams unlock up to 60% gains in operational efficiency, freeing up time for revenue insights, strategic guidance, and proactive pricing and packaging decisions.

Jagan Reddy, CEO, RightRev, said: "RightRev is redefining the future of automated revenue management. Our focus has always been on empowering finance and accounting teams with intelligent automation that adapts to evolving and complex business models. Being recognized by MGI Research as a leader validates the strength of our platform and our team's commitment to innovation and customer success."

Andrew Dailey, co-founder and managing partner, MGI Research, said: "Usage and consumption-based business models driven in part by AI, increased pressure on finance teams to do more with less, and the rising scrutiny on revenue accounting are all driving the need for companies to embrace modern automated revenue management solutions. Our research indicates a widening gap between the market innovators and the market laggards in ARM."

About RightRev:

RightRev is a comprehensive platform to automate revenue management. The solution helps businesses streamline, recognize, report, analyze and comply with revenue standards. With a focus on speed, accuracy, and efficiency, the company continues to enhance its platform with artificial intelligence (AI) and new capabilities that simplify data migration, implementation and third-party integrations. Trusted by large enterprises and growth-stage companies across many industries, RightRev empowers finance teams to manage complex revenue scenarios and drive strategic growth. Founded in 2020, RightRev has raised more than $31 million from investors that include Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Innovius Capital and Cheyenne Ventures.

