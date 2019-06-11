RightRice® Launches Across Kroger Grocery Store Banners Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RightRice®, the deliciously nutritious vegetable rice, announced today its expansion into nearly 2,000 Kroger owned stores and banners nationwide. Shoppers can now find RightRice® in the rice aisle at Kroger®, Ralphs®, Fred Meyer®, QFC®, King Soopers®, Smiths®, Dillon's®, Mariano's® and Fry's®.

RightRice®, the first-of-its-kind shelf-stable vegetable rice that's packed with the power of more than 90 percent vegetables including lentils, chickpeas and green peas plus rice, launched earlier this year.

RightRice® announces today it will be in nearly 2,000 Kroger stores nationwide with the debut of its newest flavor, Thai Curry. (Photo: RightRice®)

With more than double the protein, five times the fiber and almost 40 percent fewer net carbs than a bowl of white rice, RightRice® has a rice-like taste and texture and is faster (and easier) to cook than traditional white rice. It is just as versatile, soaks up flavors and sauces and is perfect as a more nutritious, lower carb side, on its own or in a classic rice dish.

"Our partnership with the Kroger Family of Stores, the largest grocery store chain in America, is a remarkable step forward and a great validation for our new brand," said Keith Belling, the founder of RightRice® and former CEO and founder of popchips®. "And we're thrilled to keep hearing how much consumers are enjoying RightRice®'s texture and range of flavors as well as how nutritious and easy it is to cook."

Kroger grocery stores will feature four delicious RightRice® flavors, including Original, Spanish, Lemon Pepper, and its newest flavor, Thai Curry, launching exclusively with Kroger.

RightRice comes in a 7-oz. pouch (about four servings) at a suggested retail of $3.99, and is non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and kosher. For more information or to find a store near you, visit www.RightRice.com or checkout @RightRice and @eatRightRice on Instagram and Facebook.

About RightRice ®

Popchips® founder and former CEO Keith Belling loved rice, except for the empty calories and all the carbs. That's what inspired him to create RightRice®, a tasty new rice grain made from vegetables, that launched nationwide in Whole Foods and on Amazon earlier this year. This shelf-stable grain is what we all love about rice, made even right-er. RightRice® is a complete, plant-based protein that's delicious, nutritious, and faster (and easier) to cook than regular rice. Every bowl of RightRice® has more than double the protein, five times the fiber, and almost 40 percent fewer net carbs than a bowl of white rice. Anything you can cook with rice, you can cook with RightRice®, and just like rice, RightRice® soaks up your favorite flavors and sauces. Original RightRice® is ready to season your own way, or you can try one of our delicious, already seasoned varieties like Lemon Pepper, Spanish, Garlic Herb and Thai Curry—all using real herbs and spices, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, kosher, all with a low glycemic index. RightRice® launched in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco.

