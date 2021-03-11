RightRice Launches RightRice Risotto, a Dairy-Free, High Protein Twist on the Italian Classic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RightRice, the breakthrough veggie rice packed with the power of veggies, announced today the debut of RightRice Risotto, a modern version of the beloved rice dish.

Rolling out this month, RightRice Risotto will be available exclusively in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, and online on Amazon and RightRice.com.

RightRice

While preparing traditional risotto can be a time-consuming, labor intensive process, RightRice is reimagining Risotto by delivering a creamy, dairy-free bowl of risotto that's easy to cook in one pot in just 12 minutes.

With 10 grams of complete, plant-based protein and 5 grams of fiber, RightRice Risotto means anyone can enjoy a protein-packed, fiber-loaded bowl of dairy-free risotto (with way less carbs) any night of the week.

The new line, which meets growing consumer demand for quick and convenient plant-based meal solutions, launches with four delicious, already seasoned flavors, including Creamy Parmesan, Wild Mushroom, Basil Pesto, and Creamy Cracked Pepper. Each culinary inspired flavor is plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, and made with real herbs and spices.

"As consumers are looking to incorporate more plant-based products into their diets without sacrificing taste or flavor, RightRice Risotto continues our focus on reimagining the rice aisle and redefining classic rice dishes," said RightRice Founder & CEO, Keith Belling. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Whole Foods Market for the launch of this first-of-its-kind product."

"Whole Foods Market shoppers are looking for unique and innovative products, which is why we are excited to bring RightRice Risotto to market as the exclusive retail partner, simplifying a sometimes time-consuming dish," said Christina Pearson, Global Category Manager for Whole Foods Market. "Highlighted in Whole Foods Market's 2021 Food Trends, RightRice Risotto is a great example of our 'Basics on Fire' trend as home chefs look for hot, new takes on pantry staples this year."

Each 6 oz. pouch of RightRice Risotto will be available for $3.99 exclusively in Whole Food Market stores nationwide and online at Amazon and www.RightRice.com.

RightRice's innovative offerings are available in leading retailers across the US and online on Amazon and www.RightRice.com. To meet growing demand for more plant-based foods on menus across all segments of foodservice, RightRice is also now available at a growing number of foodservice accounts including CAVA restaurants systemwide.

Learn more about the brand at www.RightRice.com or visit their Instagram @rightrice.

About RightRice®

Popchips® founder and former CEO Keith Belling loved rice, but not all the empty calories and carbs. That's what inspired him to create RightRice®, a breakthrough, shelf-stable veggie rice packed with nutritious vegetables (lentils, chickpeas + green peas), that launched in 2019 and is now available in leading retailers across the US including Whole Foods Markets, Kroger stores and banners, Sprouts and Wegmans. RightRice is also available online on Amazon and RightRice.com and in a growing number of foodservice accounts, including fast casual restaurants and cafes and meal prep and meal delivery services. Every bowl of RightRice is deliciously packed with more than double the protein, five times the fiber, and almost 40% fewer net carbs than a bowl of white rice. And RightRice is faster (and easier) to cook than regular rice and anything you can make with rice, you can make with RightRice. RightRice has continued to reinvent the rice aisle with the January 2020 launch of RightRice Medleys, a blend of RightRice, ancient grains, and even more veggies, and in March 2021, with the debut RightRice Risotto, a creamy (and dairy-free!) version of the Italian classic that's easy to cook in one pot in just 12 minutes. All RightRice products are made using real herbs and spices, and are non-GMO, gluten-free, plant-based, and kosher. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sonja Melin | Carissa Izquierdo

[email protected]

213.516.2479

www.startrco.com

SOURCE RightRice