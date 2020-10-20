RightSure Chosen as Best Agency to Work For

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RightSure, an independent insurance agency with two offices in Arizona, has just earned the Overall Winner award in the Insurance Journal's list of the 2020 Best Independent Insurance Agencies to Work For.

Recipients of this award are chosen based on employee feedback on workplace factors such as compensation, benefits, training opportunities and culture. It appears that RightSure's team of 52 insurance professionals gave rave reviews.

RightSure

One employee said that the RightSure is the "best company ever by far, without exaggeration." Another said, "Our boss's ability to get his employees through a pandemic seamlessly, without fear or panic, allowing everyone to continue in their role, working from home, and giving us all the technology needed to be successful in a different environment," was a reason they were happy to part of the RightSure team.

The company, which employs a diverse mix of employees of all ages and backgrounds, is known for leading with technology, and for facilitating remote work before it was required. RightSure was also was a pioneer in offering service by a chatbot and by using a proprietary AI-driven quoting tool to instantly shop rates from more than 40 carriers.

After the pandemic hit, RightSure President, Jeffery Arnold made it his personal mission to keep employees feeling engaged and valued. "I wanted to make sure everyone was OK and mentally strong, despite the isolation that can come from working at home," Arnold explains. Part of his strategy included daily team check-in calls.

"People are the single greatest asset any company has, so it's extremely important to make sure they are engaged, happy and whole," Arnold adds.

The agency, which was founded 12 years ago, was also recognized earlier this year as a Top Insurance Workplace for 2020 by Insurance Business America (IBA).

About RightSure

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, RightSure is a full-service independent insurance agency providing insurance products to families and businesses in 42 states. By using a unique, client-centered approach combined with superior technology, RightSure presents clients with a wide range of insurance options and a seamless purchasing process. To learn more and see if you can save money, visit https://www.rightsure.com or call 520-777-1125.

