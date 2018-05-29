RightSure Insurance Acquires ETNA Insurance Agency

With this acquisition, ETNA Insurance Agency customers will gain free access to RATEGuard, as well as other advantages such as concierge-level service through RightSure's call center. Current ETNA executives and employees will be retained by RightSure and will continue to operate at the current ETNA location, providing further continuity during the change of ownership.

"We're super excited to bring our innovative service model to ETNA customers," says President, R. Jeffery Arnold. "With our new RATEGuard technology, you can feel confident that you're getting the best coverage and rates every year."

With the acquisition of ETNA, RightSure will add State of Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) services to its service lineup. This means that customers can take care of their MVD needs (such as renewing a registration or processing a title change) at their RightSure office, saving time and avoiding long lines.

The new ownership has been well-received by ETNA clients, who welcome access to RightSure's highly advanced technology and customer-focused system.

