RightSure Insurance Acquires ETNA Insurance Agency

TUCSON, Ariz., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RightSure Insurance Group announced the acquisition of Tucson-based ETNA Insurance Agency effective May 21, 2018. This purchase is RightSure's eleventh book of business acquisition.
Based in Arizona, RightSure is licensed to sell personal, commercial and life insurance products in 42 states. Last year, the growing insurance agency introduced RATEGuardTM by RightSure – an AI-powered insurance management platform that automatically shops up to 40 carriers in preparation for each client's renewal.
With this acquisition, ETNA Insurance Agency customers will gain free access to RATEGuard, as well as other advantages such as concierge-level service through RightSure's call center. Current ETNA executives and employees will be retained by RightSure and will continue to operate at the current ETNA location, providing further continuity during the change of ownership.
"We're super excited to bring our innovative service model to ETNA customers," says President, R. Jeffery Arnold. "With our new RATEGuard technology, you can feel confident that you're getting the best coverage and rates every year."
With the acquisition of ETNA, RightSure will add State of Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) services to its service lineup. This means that customers can take care of their MVD needs (such as renewing a registration or processing a title change) at their RightSure office, saving time and avoiding long lines.
The new ownership has been well-received by ETNA clients, who welcome access to RightSure's highly advanced technology and customer-focused system.
About RightSure Insurance Group
Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, RightSure Insurance Group is a full-service independent insurance agency providing insurance products to families and businesses in 42 states. By using a unique, client-centered approach combined with superior technology, RightSure presents clients with a wide range of insurance options and a seamless purchasing process. To learn more, visit https://www.rightsure.com or call 520-917-5295.
