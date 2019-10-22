RightSure Introduces RightRater 2.0 to Insure Car Buyers

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the anniversary of RightRater 1.0, RightSure Insurance Group has introduced RightRater 2.0, a 90-second auto insurance quoting tool, used by car dealerships to provide instant auto insurance options for car buyers.

"RightRater 1.0 proved to be an outstanding success. In fact, as of this month, RightRater 1.0 has issued 50,000 policies, which is a remarkable achievement for a new technology, says RightSure President, Jeffery Arnold. "And, in the three years since it was first introduced, we've made it faster and even more accessible and user-friendly for car buyers in the 2.0 release," Arnold explains.

Dealerships must ensure that auto insurance is in place before car buyers drive away in their newly purchased vehicles. Coverage is often needed during evenings and weekends – prime working hours for car dealers, but not for insurance agents. With RightRater, this isn't a problem. Coverage can be bound anytime 24/7.

With RightRater, car buyers simply access RightRater.com from their smartphones, and then provide their name, contact information and vehicle make/model. RightRater instantly shops coverage from 40+ carriers and returns the best quotes in 90 seconds or less. Buyers can sort their quotes by the total cost, monthly payment or down payment so they can quickly identify the best choice by the feature that matters most.

Car buyers can purchase auto insurance in minutes and as a result, car dealers close more deals. Electronic auto insurance ID cards are instantly available on the insured's smartphone. For dealers, there are two additional advantages: This process increases car buyer satisfaction and reduces the risk involved with sending customers home with overnight dealer plates.

"This capability is a gamechanger for car dealerships and their customers, offering an easy, pain-free way to instantly insure newly-purchased vehicles with quality coverage at competitive rates," says Arnold.

About RightSure Insurance Group

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, RightSure Insurance Group is a full-service independent insurance agency providing insurance products to families and businesses in 42 states. By using a unique, client-centered approach combined with superior technology, RightSure presents clients with a wide range of insurance options and a seamless purchasing process. To learn more, visit https://www.rightrater.com or call 520-777-1125.

