RightSure Offers Pay-Per-Mile Motorcycle Insurance

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RightSure, an independent insurance agency offering insurance in 42 states, wowed motorcycle riders this month by becoming one of the first agencies in the U.S. to offer VOOM pay-as-you-ride motorcycle insurance.

"VOOM's new offering is nothing short of revolutionary and we are thrilled to bring this smart insurance option to our customers," says RightSure President, Jeffery Arnold. "Pay-per-mile insurance is ideal for those who ride short distances or don't use their bikes every day," he adds.

Voom

VOOM pay-per-mile motorcycle insurance generated widespread interest with its debut in August. With this innovative option, motorcycle insurance customers pay a low monthly base rate with a per-mile rate added on top. The base rate varies from rider to rider depending on the type of bike insured and the driver's risk profile. Coverage is completely customizable – from basic to comprehensive.

Motorcycle owners who ride under 2,500 miles a year typically save between 10 and 60% compared to a traditional insurance policy. In fact, according to VOOM, 50% of motorcycle riders overpay for their motorcycle insurance with standard monthly insurance premiums.

"Interest in usage-based insurance has been trending – especially during the pandemic when so many people started working from home," Arnold explains.

"We are thrilled to work with RightSure, an industry leader in their field," said Tomer Kashi, co-founder and CEO of VOOM. "Because risk for motorcycle riders is fundamentally connected to the actual time they spend on the road, per-mile motorcycle insurance completely changes the market. Working with partners like RightSure helps bring our innovative and affordable insurance offerings to an ever-widening group of customers."

There is no tracking device involved – customers simply snap and upload a photo of their odometer once a month. VOOM pay-per-milers can easily manage every aspect of their insurance from an online app.

Pay-as-you-ride motorcycle coverage is initially only available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio but VOOM expects to be rolling out other states soon. The program is underwritten by Markel, rated A "Excellent" by A.M. Best.

About VOOM

VOOM is an innovative InsurTech company, creating next-gen insurance products for Mobility. Its dynamically-priced, usage-based insurance products are designed for high-risk, episodic-use mobility verticals, including drones, e-scooters, motorcycles, and light planes. Visit VOOM's website at www.voominsurance.com

About RightSure

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, RightSure is a full-service independent insurance agency providing insurance in 42 states. Combining a client-centered approach with superior technology, RightSure presents clients with a wide range of insurance options and a seamless purchasing process.

RightSure is known for facilitating a positive, tech-forward workplace. Founded 13 years ago, RightSure has earned countless awards including recognition from Insurance Business America as a Top Insurance Workplace in 2021 and 2020. RightSure also made the Insurance Journal's list of the 2020 Best Independent Insurance Agencies to Work For.

To learn more and see if you can save money, visit https://www.rightsure.com or call 520-777-1125.

