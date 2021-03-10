RightSure Unveils RATEGuard Digital Insurance App

TUCSON, Ariz., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RightSure, an independent insurance agency offering insurance in 42 states, unveiled its new RATEGuard™ digital insurance app for iOS and Android users last week.

Powered by artificial intelligence, RATEGuard is an unprecedented insurance management platform that automatically shops with more than 40 carriers to guarantee policyholders receive the most competitive insurance rate available.

This capability, which was already a gamechanger, is even faster in this latest app, placing policyholders in the driver's seat with complete control of their insurance investments with 24/7 access to all their policy information.

The RATEGuard app empowers policyholders to be smarter about their insurance with the following digital capabilities:

View policies and request policy updates.

Manage premium payments.

Download insurance cards.

Instantly shop rates with more than 40 carriers.

Proactively manage renewals.

"Remote policy management is particularly important during the pandemic when people are staying home and budgets are tight," says RightSure President, Jeffery Arnold, who is also the author of "How to Beat Your Insurance Company," available on Amazon.

"RATEGuard helps everyone feel confident that they have the best rates and coverage available, year after year. This digital platform is all about fairness, transparency, keeping insurance companies honest and being smart about getting the most for your insurance dollars," he adds.

The RATEGuard app is available to everyone, throughout the U.S., free of charge and is compatible with iPhones, 10.0 or later and with Android phones, 5.0 and up. Even those who are not RightSure customers can download the app, shop for coverage and quickly compare the RATEGuard offer with their current policy and premium.

About RightSure

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, RightSure is a full-service independent insurance agency providing insurance products to families and businesses in 42 states. By using a unique, client-centered approach combined with superior technology, RightSure presents clients with a wide range of insurance options and a seamless purchasing process.

RightSure is known for leading with technology and facilitating a positive, tech-forward workplace. Founded 13 years ago, RightSure earned recognition as a Top Insurance Workplace for 2020 by Insurance Business America (IBA) and also made the Insurance Journal's list of the 2020 Best Independent Insurance Agencies to Work For. In addition, the agency was recognized as the North American Insurance Firm of the Year by Insurance Magazine

To learn more and see if you can save money, visit https://www.rightsure.com or call 520-777-1125.

Media Contact:

Megan Kossow

[email protected]

520-901-7010

SOURCE RightSure

Related Links

https://www.rightsure.com

