Righttime Medical Care and HeadFirst Concussion Care Welcome Chesapeake Neurology Associates

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightime Medical Care is pleased to announce that renowned Maryland-based neurologist Harry G. Kerasidis, M.D., and his team at Chesapeake Neurology Associates have joined the urgent care company's HeadFirst Sports Injury and Concussion Care program. Established in 1992, Chesapeake Neurology Associates see patients for a wide range of neurological and psychological evaluations and concerns including traumatic brain injury and concussion.

"Dr. Kerasidis and his outstanding clinical team are a wonderful addition to our HeadFirst program," said Righttime Chief Executive Officer and HeadFirst Medical Director Robert G. Graw, Jr., M.D. "Our highly trained providers already manage thousands of patients with head injuries every year. The addition of Chesapeake Neurology Associates truly rounds out HeadFirst to makes us a comprehensive concussion treatment center for patients of all ages."

Dr. Kerasidis received his doctor of medicine from Georgetown University where he also completed his internship and neurology residency. He was granted a fellowship in clinical neuro-physiology at Georgetown University, where his training included clinical experience in epilepsy and sleep disorders. A member of the Calvert Memorial Hospital Medical staff since 1992, Dr. Kerasidis has held several clinical leadership roles, including serving as Director of the Center for Neuroscience since it began in 2010. He is board-certified in neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and is also certified by the American Board of Sleep Disorders.

About Righttime Medical Care and HeadFirst Sports Injury and Concussion Care

Righttime Medical Care simplifies access to trustworthy medical care at its 15 urgent care locations in Maryland. Righttime holds the Certified Urgent Care designation, which distinguishes it as among the top urgent care centers nationwide. Open 365 days a year, Righttime welcomes patients of all ages to walk-in, make a same-day appointment online at myRighttime.com or via its call center at 888-808-6483, or use its telemedicine service, RighttimeNOW™.

As a service of Righttime Medical Care, HeadFirst Sports Injury and Concussion Care is a community concussion clinic for the diagnosis, management and treatment of mild Traumatic Brain Injuries (mTBI), helping patients of all ages make a safe return to work, school and play. HeadFirst has 11 locations in six counties in Maryland, making it one of the largest concussion programs in the country.

For more information, visit myRighttime.com and myHeadFirst.com.

