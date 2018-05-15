Righttime Medical Care CEO Presents Findings of Imaging Related to Brain Injuries at National Urgent Care Association Conference

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert G. Graw, Jr., M.D., chief executive officer and medical director of Maryland-based urgent care company Righttime Medical Care and its concussion management program, HeadFirst Sports Injury and Concussion Care, presented a report of his findings, Necessity for Patient Transfer to Use Emergency Room from Urgent Care Centers Following Traumatic Brain Injury, at the Urgent Care Association of America annual meeting.

HeadFirst Sports Injury and Concussion Care's Stanford Coleman, MD, moves a striped cloth known as an optokinectic nystagmus (OKN) strip in front of a head trauma patient. This test checks reflexive eye movement to detect the presence of OKN, which shows as slowness or inaccuracies in following a visual target. Trained providers at Maryland-based HeadFirst Concussion clinics administer a gamut of other neurological tests to help diagnose a suspected concussion. (Credit: Righttime Medical... An analysis of more than 16,000 patients at Maryland-based HeadFirst Sports Injury and Concussion Care revealed that fewer than 6 percent (957) required transfer to an emergency department. Of those, only six patients showed positive results on subsequent radiological imaging. Through a series of comprehensive tests, trained health care providers are able to accurately diagnose suspected concussions without unnecessarily exposing patients to radiation and higher medical bills. (Credit: Canstock)

Addressing an audience of health care professionals, specialists and administrators, Dr. Graw presented compelling evidence from examining three years of information from patient visits at Righttime's 11 HeadFirst clinics, which are a nationally-recognized community model of concussion evaluation and management.

The study, co-authored by Anthony P. Doran, Psy.D., Marc Weber, M.D., Stanford Coleman, M.D., all of Righttime and HeadFirst, and Kevin Crutchfield, M.D., of Lifebridge Health's Sandra and Malcolm Berman Brain & Spine Institute, each of whom specializes in urgent care, neurology, emergency, pediatrics, or neuropsychology, followed the results of 16,470 patients evaluated at Righttime's HeadFirst concussion clinics over a consecutive three-year period. Only 5.8 percent of HeadFirst's patients (957) were transferred to an emergency department, the majority of whom were due to a vulnerable age, while a smaller population of these patients were due to concurrent anti-coagulant therapy. Only six total patients of this group ultimately evidenced positive results on a subsequent CT scan, none of whom were previously determined to have had an intracranial event.

Righttime's trained clinicians evaluated patients with suspected brain injuries via the patient's medical history, neurological and physical exam, sub-cortical evaluation (examination of ocular, nerve and balance function) and neurocognitive testing. This gamut of tests assists the clinician in making an appropriate diagnosis while assessing the need for referral to a higher level of care when accompanied by more serious associated injury, such as skull fractures and intracranial hematomas.

The results of the Righttime/HeadFirst patient outcomes show that a thorough clinical assessment in an outpatient urgent care facility can accurately and reliably predict the need in the few patients requiring radiological imaging following a head injury and symptoms compatible with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Since emergency department visits for suspected concussions often include CT scans and unnecessary radiation exposure, patient evaluations completed in the urgent care setting, instead of at an emergency department, reduce both costs for patients and insurance companies as well as a patient's exposure to potentially harmful radiation.

