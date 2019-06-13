Righttime Medical Care Opens 19th Location in Towson, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland-based urgent care company Righttime Medical Care has opened its newest Care Center in Towson at 4825 York Road. The Towson Care Center is open 7am to 11pm, 365 days a year, which are the same extended hours as Righttime's other locations.

The Towson location marks Righttime's 19th location in Maryland, and the third in Baltimore County. The Care Center will offer urgent care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries to patients of all ages, from newborns to seniors, 365 days a year.

"Righttime's medical providers and staff are known for delivering accessible, high quality urgent care in a warm and caring environment," said Righttime Chief Executive Officer Robert G. Graw, Jr., M.D. "Our patients tell us they love our extended hours and our commitment to being there when they need us. As we celebrate 30 years of caring for patients throughout Maryland, welcome our neighbors in Towson to stop in and meet us."

Righttime Towson is conveniently located directly across from Towson University, and offers plenty of free parking in a dedicated lot.

As the company continues to expand, Towson's opening will be followed by a location opening later this year in California (St. Mary's County).

Righttime Medical Care welcomes walk-in patients, and also offers RighttimeNOW® virtual visits as well as same-day appointments online at myRighttime.com and through Righttime's Call Center at 888-808-6483. Righttime provides on-site digital x-rays, laboratory testing, and works with patients' primary care providers and specialists through secure electronic medical records.

RIGHTTIME MEDICAL CARE simplifies access to trustworthy medical care for patients of all ages at its 18 urgent care locations in Maryland. Celebrating its 30th year, Righttime holds the Certified Urgent Care designation, which distinguishes it as among the top urgent care centers nationwide. Righttime is open 365 days a year and welcomes walk-in patients, while also offering same-day appointments online or via its Call Center as well as its RighttimeNOW™ telehealth service. Convenient services include x-rays, laboratory testing, patient portal, and electronic health records which are shared with patients' physicians, specialists and collaborating medical institutions. For more information, visit myRighttime.com.

Contact: Ann-Marie Sedor, 216363@email4pr.com, 443-332-4260 x8130

SOURCE Righttime Medical Care