Righttime Medical Care Opens in California, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland-based urgent care company Righttime Medical Care has opened its newest Care Center in the town of California at the newly-built St. Mary's Market Place Shopping Center at 44980 St. Andrew's Church Road, near Harris Teeter Supermarket. The Care Center held a daily open house earlier this week aimed at introducing its medical services to community groups including families and children, seniors, U.S. service members, medical providers, and first responders.

Maryland-based urgent care company Righttime Medical Care has opened its 20th Care Center, located at 44980 St. Andrew's Church Road in California, Maryland. Located fewer than five miles from Naval Air Station Patuxent River at the intersection of state Routes 4 and 235 (Three Notch Road), Righttime is open 365 days a year and welcomes walk-in patients while also offering same-day appointments and RighttimeNOW™ virtual visits.

Like all Righttime locations, the California location is open 7am to 11pm, 365 days a year, and offers urgent care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, including care for head trauma through its HeadFirst Concussion Care program, to patients of all ages, from newborns to seniors.

The California Care Center marks Righttime's 20th location in Maryland, and St. Mary's County is the seventh in Righttime's geographic reach.

"Righttime's medical providers and staff are known for delivering high quality urgent care in a warm and caring environment," said Righttime Chief Executive Officer Robert G. Graw, Jr., M.D. "In this semi-rural area of St. Mary's County, medical care may be less accessible than in more populated regions and we're honored to help fill that need. Our extended hours, highly qualified medical practitioners and acceptance of a wide range of insurance plans speak to our commitment to the community. As we celebrate 30 years of caring for patients throughout Maryland, we invite our southern Maryland neighbors to stop in and meet us."

Righttime California is conveniently located at the intersection of state Route 4 and Three Notch Road (state Route 235), fewer than five miles from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, and offers plenty of free parking in a dedicated lot.

As the company continues to expand, California's opening will be followed by other locations coming in 2020 throughout Maryland.

Righttime Medical Care welcomes walk-in patients from newborns to seniors, and also offers RighttimeNOW® virtual visits as well as same-day appointments online at myRighttime.com and through Righttime's Call Center at 888-808-6483. Righttime provides on-site x-rays, laboratory testing, concussion care, patient portal, and works with patients' primary care providers and specialists through secure electronic medical records.

RIGHTTIME MEDICAL CARE simplifies access to trustworthy medical care for patients of all ages at its 20 urgent care locations in Maryland. Celebrating its 30th year, Righttime holds the Certified Urgent Care designation, which distinguishes it as among the top urgent care centers nationwide. Righttime is open 365 days a year and welcomes walk-in patients, while also offering same-day appointments online or via its Call Center as well as its RighttimeNOW™ telehealth service. Convenient services include x-rays, laboratory testing, patient portal, and electronic health records which are shared with patients' physicians, specialists and collaborating medical institutions. For more information, visit myRighttime.com and myHeadFirst.com.

For more information, visit myRighttime.com and myHeadFirst.com.

