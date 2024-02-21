Rightway Empowers Members to Make Smarter Rx Decisions with Proactive Drug Search

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway, the industry's most effective, transparent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), is excited to highlight the transformative power of proactive drug search, available to all members who use its app. Proactive drug search allows members to easily discover the price of any medication in their plan, whether the doctor has already sent in the prescription or not, empowering them to make the most informed decisions about their healthcare spending.

High, unexpected Rx costs contribute to the estimated 20-30% of prescriptions that are never filled. Searching for prescription costs online is time-consuming and can provide inaccurate results, ultimately causing patients to pay more than necessary for their medications. With just a few clicks, Rightway members can access estimated drug prices at their preferred pharmacy and compare prices across the Rightway pharmacy network, including mail-order options and lower-cost therapeutic alternatives. By understanding their cost before leaving the doctor's office, patients can be proactive about finding an appropriate medication that fits their budget.

"The high cost of prescription medications is a major barrier for many patients," said Scott Musial, Chief Commercial Officer at Rightway. "We want to give our members control and confidence in navigating their prescriptions. Proactive drug search offers unprecedented transparency and puts the power back in our members' hands."

The opaque practices of the Big 3 PBMs drive the escalating drug prices in the United States. They demand high rebates and discounts from drug manufacturers, increasing drug costs, and profit when patients utilize expensive medications. In contrast, Rightway's model reduces Rx spend by directing members to the highest-quality, lowest-cost drugs. Rightway's clinical pharmacists assist members interested in switching to lower-cost medications, from helping them transfer prescriptions to a more cost-effective pharmacy to coordinating with the provider on the member's behalf.

The proactive drug search feature is available to all Rightway members in the mobile and web app, helping drive transparency and cost savings for members and plan sponsors.

About Rightway:
Rightway's human-led clinical care navigation and effective, transparent PBM guide over one million members to the highest-value care and medications. Clinicians and pharmacists engage with members during their care journey through a modern mobile and web app. Powerful technology enables one-on-one clinical guidance at a fraction of the cost of traditional care navigation solutions, reducing healthcare costs by 15%. Rightway's PBM is the only pharmacy benefit manager integrated with care navigation. It delivers fully aligned, pass-through pricing and personalized pharmacy navigation, transforming the member experience and lowering employer pharmacy spend by over 15%. Companies choose Rightway for its ability to reimagine the consumer experience, drive industry-leading engagement, and decrease healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com.

