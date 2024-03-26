Rightway Gathers HR Innovators to Pioneer the Future of Benefits at ReWork Health

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway, a company revolutionizing care navigation and pharmacy benefits , held its second annual ReWork Health event earlier this month in Palm Springs, California. The three-day event brought together influential HR and benefits leaders from leading organizations to discuss transformative benefits strategies and the next generation of healthcare and pharmacy innovation.

The ReWork Health agenda boasted an impressive lineup of industry luminaries driving transformation in the healthcare and pharmacy space. Discussions included evaluations of the current healthcare benefits landscape, the future of pharmacy benefits management, and the role of technology and AI in healthcare. The event also incorporated roundtable discussions among HR and benefits executives, who shared their existing benefits-related hurdles and outlined strategies for ongoing innovation and enhancement of their benefits frameworks.

As healthcare moves through a paradigm shift, HR and benefits leaders stand at the forefront of transformation with both an opportunity and responsibility to reshape the landscape. Attendees not only gained valuable insights from expert speakers but also engaged in meaningful discussions, leaning on other benefits innovators for advice. They left with actionable takeaways on how to lead their organization to a better, more transparent benefits strategy. Stay tuned for details on next year's ReWork Health event, where Rightway will continue to explore groundbreaking healthcare benefits solutions and empower leaders to shape the future of healthcare and pharmacy.

About Rightway:

Rightway's human-led clinical care navigation and effective, transparent PBM guide over one million members to the highest-value care and medications. Clinicians and pharmacists engage with members during their care journey through a modern mobile and web app. Powerful technology enables one-on-one clinical guidance at a fraction of the cost of traditional care navigation solutions, reducing healthcare costs by 15%. Rightway's PBM is the only pharmacy benefit manager integrated with care navigation. It delivers fully aligned, pass-through pricing and personalized pharmacy navigation, transforming the member experience and lowering employer pharmacy spend by over 15%. Companies choose Rightway for its ability to reimagine the consumer experience, drive industry-leading engagement, and decrease healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com .

