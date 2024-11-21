Rightway Partners with Curai Health to Expand Access to High-Quality, Affordable Virtual Care

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rightway , a company transforming care navigation and pharmacy benefits , announced a strategic partnership with Curai Health , an AI-powered virtual clinic to maximize member outcomes and reduce costs.

Members can access Curai for virtual urgent care 24/7 through the Rightway app. Within minutes, members can connect with a Curai MD, DO, or ARNP for diagnosis, treatment, prescriptions, and follow-ups as needed. Rightway nurses ensure seamless post-visit support by coordinating prescriptions, labs, imaging, referrals, and driving members to third-party solutions when applicable to enhance ongoing care.

Rightway provides members with a clinical care team and a user-friendly platform that serves as a single entry point to healthcare that consolidates and centralizes all benefit offerings.

Rightway Care Navigation helps enhance satisfaction with healthcare benefits, improve care utilization, and reduce out-of-pocket costs, resulting in measurable ROI. Rightway streamlines the members' healthcare journey by coordinating with providers, scheduling appointments, and directing members to the highest-quality, cost-effective care—saving time and costs for both members and their plan sponsors.

"Our partnership with Curai Health provides our members with expanded access to best-in-class healthcare that suits their needs," said Paula Bush, EVP of Navigation Strategy and Delivery at Rightway. "Curai's chat-first model allows for flexibility in care delivery without sacrificing quality. Merging forces with Curai represents a major step in revolutionizing care delivery and navigation."

As the pioneer in deploying machine learning into clinical workflows, Curai partners with health plans and health systems to keep patients engaged in their care over time, improving health outcomes and reducing costs. Since its founding in 2017, Curai Health has delivered on-demand, affordable, and high-quality virtual primary and urgent care. Curai Health uses AI to superpower patient care teams that are led by dedicated, specially trained, licensed clinicians. By combining the expertise of clinicians with the efficiencies of artificial intelligence, Curai Health delivers a level of care beyond what's humanly possible.

"Our healthcare system has a major problem in getting the right care to people seamlessly," said Neal Khosla, CEO and cofounder of Curai Health. "We're excited to be working with Rightway to help reinvent access to high-quality, personalized care."

About Curai Health

Curai Health is a chat-first virtual clinic on a mission to democratize access to high-quality, affordable care by leveraging AI. As the pioneer in deploying machine learning into clinical workflows, Curai Health enables its dedicated, specially trained clinicians to deliver primary care to more people at a fraction of the cost. Easy-to-use and convenient, Curai Health partners with insurers and health systems to keep patients engaged in their care over time, improving health outcomes and reducing costs. Backed by leading investors including Morningside Ventures, General Catalyst, and Khosla Ventures, Curai Health has been thoughtfully combining the expertise of clinicians with the efficiencies of artificial intelligence since its founding in 2017. For more information, visit https://www.curaihealth.com/

About Rightway

Rightway's human-led clinical care navigation and effective, fully-aligned PBM guide over one million members to high-value care and medications. Clinicians and pharmacists engage with members during their care journey through a modern mobile and web app. Powerful technology enables one-on-one clinical guidance at a fraction of the cost of traditional care navigation solutions, reducing healthcare costs by 15%. Rightway's PBM is the only pharmacy benefit manager integrated with care navigation. It delivers pass-through pricing and personalized pharmacy support, transforming the member experience and lowering employer pharmacy spend by an average of 15%. For more information, visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com .

