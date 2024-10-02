Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe to Grow by USD 729.6 Million (2024-2028), with Wine Production Growth and AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe size is estimated to grow by USD 729.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Growing wine production and consumption in Europe is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising number of free trade agreements in Europe. However, fluctuating raw material prices poses a challenge - Key market players include Albea Services SAS, Amcor Plc, Berry Inc., Brambles Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Greiner AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Nefab AB, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Quadpack Industries SA, Saccheria Piave Srl, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and Stora Enso Oyj.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled rigid bulk packaging market in Europe 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood, and Others), Product (Pails, Drums, and Others), and Geography (Europe) Region Covered Europe Key companies profiled Albea Services SAS, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Brambles Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Greiner AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Nefab AB, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Quadpack Industries SA, Saccheria Piave Srl, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and Stora Enso Oyj

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The European rigid bulk packaging market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various end-use industries such as food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Key players in this market include Amcor, Ball Corporation, and Schoeller Allibert. These companies focus on innovation and sustainability, offering solutions like reusable containers and lightweight packaging to reduce environmental impact. Regulations, such as the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive, further drive the market towards more sustainable packaging solutions.

The Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe is experiencing significant growth due to trends in manufacturing and construction sectors. Trade agreements, imports, and exports are driving demand for packaging solutions in these industries. An aging population and new medical products require safe and cost-effective packaging solutions, leading to increased spending in the access to medicinal sector. Emerging economies and growing populations in Europe contribute to rising disposable incomes and consumer spending on prepared foods and ingredients. Materials like plastic (High-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene), metal (steel), and wood remain popular for rigid bulk packaging. Sustainable and recycling packaging trends are gaining traction, with high demand for IBCs (Intermediate Bulk Containers) in the chemical and petrochemical sectors. Logistics costs, bill of materials, and supply chain efficiency are key considerations. Product safety and cost-effectiveness are essential factors, with corrosion-resistant containers being a priority. Construction activity continues to fuel demand for packaging transport materials. Overall, the market is expected to remain strong, with a focus on innovation and efficiency.

Market Challenges

The European Rigid Bulk Packaging market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective packaging solutions in various industries. Key players in this market include Amcor, Schoeller Allibert, and DS Smith. These companies focus on innovation and sustainability, offering recyclable and reusable packaging solutions to meet customer needs. Market trends include the use of lightweight materials and automation in manufacturing processes. Regulations regarding waste management and environmental sustainability also influence market growth. Overall, the European Rigid Bulk Packaging market is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.





The European Rigid Bulk Packaging Market faces challenges in various sectors including hazardous liquids and nonhazardous liquids applications in the chemicals sector, food and beverage, oil, lubricants, fuel commodities, and export industries. Reusability is a key concern for returnable bulk packaging in manufacturing industries, automotive sector, medical equipment, and petroleum products. The European Union's stringent regulations on contamination and leakage add to the complexity. Perishable and sensitive products require high strength packaging. Urbanization and developing economies present opportunities, especially in the GDP-linked markets of EUR 1.2 trillion in chemicals, EUR 2 trillion in food and beverages, and EUR 2.5 trillion in pharmaceutical products. Market concentration is high with key players like Amcor Limited, IFCO SYSTEMS, Triton, ADIA, and others focusing on value proposition for shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment. Crude oil reserves and Energy Information Administration reports indicate a positive outlook for the market. Partnership strategies are essential to navigate market challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Segment Overview

This rigid bulk packaging market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

Material 1.1 Plastic

1.2 Metal

1.3 Wood

1.4 Others Product 2.1 Pails

2.2 Drums

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Plastic- The European rigid bulk packaging market encompasses a substantial plastic materials segment. Rigid bulk packaging refers to large containers used for transporting and storing commodities in bulk. Plastic, due to its strength, adaptability, and affordability, is a preferred material for such applications. It offers superior protection, high load-bearing capacity, and resistance to UV rays, chemicals, and moisture. Key industries, including chemicals, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and construction, are major consumers of rigid plastic bulk packaging in Europe. The chemical sector, in particular, relies heavily on plastic containers for transporting and storing chemicals, with pallets, IBCs, and drums being commonly used. The food and beverage industry utilizes plastic buckets, bulk containers, and IBCs for storage and transportation. Pharmaceutical companies opt for plastic drums, jerry cans, and plastic bottles for maintaining product quality and safety. In the automotive sector, plastic pallets, bins, and containers are used for transporting diverse parts and components. The construction industry employs plastic pallets, jumbo bags, and bulk plastic bags for transporting and storing building materials. The plastic segment's growth is fueled by the demands of these industries, driving the expansion of the rigid bulk packaging market in Europe.

Research Analysis

The Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable and recycling packaging solutions in various industries. Construction activity, food and beverage, and manufacturing industries are major consumers of rigid bulk packaging, with logistics costs being a key consideration. The bill of materials and supply chain management are crucial factors influencing the market. Packaging wastage is a concern, leading to the adoption of reusable IBCs (Intermediate Bulk Containers) in the chemical and petrochemical sectors. Product safety, fuel commodities, and export are other significant drivers. The European Union's focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting circular economy is driving the market towards returnable bulk packaging. The automotive sector, medical equipment, and petroleum products are also key end-users. The market size is influenced by Europe's GDP, crude oil reserves, and the Energy Information Administration's reports. Market concentration is moderate, with several players competing based on product quality, innovation, and cost-effectiveness.

Market Research Overview

The Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable and recycling packaging solutions in various sectors. Construction activity, food and beverage, and the chemical and petrochemical industries are key drivers for this market. The use of rigid bulk packaging for transporting and storing hazardous and non-hazardous liquids, chemicals, and petroleum products is increasing due to cost-effectiveness and product safety. Logistics costs, bill of materials, and supply chain efficiency are crucial factors influencing the market. IBCs (Intermediate Bulk Containers) are popular choices due to their reusability and returnable bulk capabilities. The market is concentrated with key players focusing on partnership strategies and value proposition to meet the demands of shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment. The market encompasses various industries, including manufacturing, automotive, medical equipment, and fuel commodities. The European Union's focus on reducing packaging wastage and promoting urbanization and developing economies is driving the market. The market is expected to grow with the aging population, new medical products, and increasing consumer spending on prepared foods and ingredients. Rigid bulk packaging is essential for various industries, including the chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and automotive sectors. High-strength packaging is preferred for transporting and storing hazardous liquids and sensitive products, while cost-effective and corrosion-resistant containers are popular for non-hazardous applications. The European Union's focus on reducing packaging wastage and promoting urbanization and developing economies is driving the market. The market is expected to grow with the aging population, new medical products, and increasing consumer spending on prepared foods and ingredients. The European Union's GDP, crude oil reserves, and trade agreements also impact the market. The market is diverse, with various materials used for rigid bulk packaging, including plastic, metal, and wood. High-density polyethylene and polypropylene are popular choices due to their strength and durability. The market is expected to face challenges from contamination and leakage concerns in perishable and sensitive products. In conclusion, the Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe is expected to grow significantly due to various factors, including sustainable packaging, recycling, construction activity, and the demand from various industries. The market is diverse, with various materials and applications, and key players are focusing on partnership strategies and value proposition to meet the demands of shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

