Rigid packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% by 2027: Driving factors, Industry challenges, Segmentation, Key vendor analysis, Leading countries, - Technavio

The in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rigid Packaging Market 2023-2027

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Rigid packaging market size & segmentation analysis

The rigid packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 108.59 billion. The rigid packaging market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.

Based on the type, the rigid packaging market is segmented into plastic, metal, and glass.

Based on application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others.

Based on geography, the Rigid packaging market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Rigid packaging market: Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the rigid packaging market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); China, and India (APAC); Chile, Argentina, and Brazil (South America); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa),

APAC will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased GDP per capita are improving living standards in China and India , which may fuel the regional demand for F&B and pharmaceutical products during the forecast period.

will account for of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased GDP per capita are improving living standards in and , which may fuel the regional demand for F&B and pharmaceutical products during the forecast period. Several global companies operating in the F&B and pharmaceutical industries are expanding their presence in the region to cater to this demand. The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry in APAC has been registering consistent growth for the past few years. This is likely to drive the regional demand for packaging solutions during the forecast period.

Rigid packaging market: Dynamics & Insights

Technavio's research report on the rigid packaging market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

One of the key factors driving the market growth is the growing demand for glass packaging. Glass packaging is used for packaging of beverages, food products, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and others. The recyclable life of glass is unlimited and the most environmentally friendly packaging type. With every five tons of recycled glass, there is a reduction of an extensive amount of co-emissions. In terms of applicability, alcoholic beverage manufacturers are the largest end-users of glass packaging. The demand for alcoholic beverages is significantly increasing in APAC, North America, and Europe. This will increase the demand for glass as a packaging solution during the forecast period.

However, one of the key challenges affecting the growth of the market is the increase in demand for flexible packaging. Flexible packaging offers numerous advantages compared with those rigid packaging such as extended shelf life, lighter weight, improved cost economics, and freight cost savings. Moreover, the growing demand for extended shelf life and convenience products is driving the market development of barrier packaging films. Increasing food requirements because of the expanding population in APAC, particularly in China and India, is expected to have a negative impact on the demand for rigid packaging during the forecasted period.

Rigid packaging market: Competitive Landscape and Vendor Analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the Rigid packaging market are ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Borealis AG, Can Corp. of America Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Delkor Systems Inc., DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co. LP, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., TotalEnergies SE, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, Berry Global Group Inc., and Printpack Inc, among others.

The rigid plastic packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 75.47 billion . The rising demand for rigid plastic packaging from the food and beverage industry is notably driving the rigid plastic packaging market growth, although factors such as the high cost of recycling rigid plastic products may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The rising demand for rigid plastic packaging from the food and beverage industry is notably driving the rigid plastic packaging market growth, although factors such as the high cost of recycling rigid plastic products may impede the market growth. The paints packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4.60 billion . The growing demand for paints and their derivatives is notably driving the packaging of the paint market growth, although factors such as fluctuating raw material prices may impede the market growth.

Rigid packaging market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 108.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Borealis AG, Can Corp. of America Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Delkor Systems Inc., DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co. LP, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., TotalEnergies SE, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, Berry Global Group Inc., and Printpack Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

