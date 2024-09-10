Rigid Packaging Market to Grow by USD 128.3 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Rising Demand for Glass Packaging, AI-Powered Market Insights- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global rigid packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 128.3 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.41% during the forecast period. Growing demand for glass packaging is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing number of emerging markets. However, increase in demand for flexible packaging poses a challenge. Key market players include ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., Borealis AG, Can Corp. Of America Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Delkor Systems Inc., DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co. LP, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., TotalEnergies SE, Vetropack, and Vidrala SA.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Plastic, Metal, and Glass), Application (Food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., Borealis AG, Can Corp. Of America Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Delkor Systems Inc., DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co. LP, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., TotalEnergies SE, Vetropack, and Vidrala SA

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The rigid packaging market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the food industry, which is the second fastest-growing segment in South America. Manufacturers are expanding their operations to meet the increasing demand for rigid packaging solutions. In 2020, Silgan Holdings Inc. Acquired Cobra Plastics Inc., and Berry Global Group Inc. Completed the acquisition of RPC Group Plc in 2019. The food and beverage sector, along with personal care and home care, are key contributors to the market's growth. The consumption of packaged food and beverages is on the rise due to urbanization and changing lifestyles. Emerging markets, including India, China, Brazil, and countries in APAC and South America, are driving demand for rigid packaging solutions. To cater to this demand, companies such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola are setting up new production facilities in these regions. The market is anticipated to continue growing due to the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages in high-growth potential markets.

The Rigid Packaging Market is witnessing notable trends in strength, recyclable properties, and contamination prevention. This market caters to various industries, including beverages, chemicals, minerals, and liquid items. Rigid packaging solutions, such as boxes, trays, containers & cans, bottles & jars, cans, ampoules, aerosol containers, and pallets, offer benefits like an isolated inert environment, spill-proof feature, and protection against impact and contamination. Heavy-duty, secondary, and bulk packaging are essential for transporting and handling chemicals, minerals, and other heavy items. Flexible packaging alternatives like plastic, metal, wood, paper & paperboard, and glass also exist but rigid packaging maintains its dominance due to its impact strength, barrier properties, and stiffness. However, factors like labor costs and raw material prices impact production. Recyclable properties and sustainable sourcing are becoming increasingly important to reduce environmental impact. Regulations on contamination and shipping requirements continue to evolve, making it crucial for manufacturers to stay updated.

Market Challenges

The global rigid packaging market is experiencing a shift due to changing consumer preferences towards convenience and extended shelf life. Flexible packaging is gaining popularity, replacing traditional formats like metal cans and glass jars. Key advantages include lighter weight, improved cost economics, and freight cost savings. End-users are increasingly adopting multilayer flexible pack solutions with metalized films, particularly in packaged foods and pharmaceutical markets. High-barrier films are in demand for case-ready and modified packaging of PET-based transparent deposition films. However, the expanding population in Asia Pacific , particularly in China and India , is driving up food requirements, potentially reducing the demand for rigid packaging during the forecast period.

, particularly in and , is driving up food requirements, potentially reducing the demand for rigid packaging during the forecast period. The rigid packaging market faces several challenges in areas such as transportation, as cans, ampoules, aerosol containers, bottles, jars, and pallets require impact strength and barrier properties to ensure safety of goods during transit. Labor costs and raw material prices are also significant concerns for production. In the pharmaceutical industry, rigidity, stiffness, and hygiene are essential for packaging sensitive products. The e-commerce industry's growth poses new challenges, with the need for temperature-tolerant and convenient packaging solutions for food products like bread, sausages, snacks, and ready-to-eat items. Consumer lifestyles and eating habits drive demand for convenience, which is driving growth in the market for packed bottled water, liquor, energy drinks, and other beverages. Environmental concerns and sustainability trends are shaping the market, with a focus on recycled paper and reducing plastic waste. Government bodies and regulations are enforcing laws to address these issues. The benefits of rigid packaging, such as its stiffness and ability to protect goods, must be balanced against these challenges to ensure long-term success.

Segment Overview

This rigid packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Plastic

1.2 Metal

1.3 Glass Application 2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Pharmaceuticals

2.3 Personal care

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Plastic- Rigid plastic packaging is a popular choice for various industries due to its numerous advantages over metal and glass. The primary raw materials used for manufacturing rigid plastic packaging include PP, PE, PET, PS, PVC, and bioplastics. The types of rigid plastic packaging include bottles, cups, tubs, trays, pots, and jars. Rigid plastic is preferred for its shatter-resistant, convenient, and easy-to-dispense properties, as well as its graphic capabilities. Processes such as injection molding, extrusion molding, and blow molding are used to produce these products. The demand for rigid plastic packaging is high due to its non-brittle, tough, and durable nature, ease of transportation, and lower production cost per unit compared to metal and glass. Geographically, APAC is the major market for rigid plastic packaging, with China being a significant user. Europe also holds a substantial share in this segment. Environmental regulations have led to a growing preference for biodegradable rigid plastic packaging. As a result, there will be an increasing demand for biodegradable rigid plastic packaging from end-users during the forecast period. Plastic's lightweight property, with a lower specific gravity than metal, makes it easier for transportation and export. These advantages position the plastic segment for growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Rigid packaging solutions offer superior protection for various industries, including pharmaceuticals and food, during transportation. These solutions encompass a wide range of products such as cans, ampoules, aerosol containers, bottles, pallets, jars, and more. The key properties of rigid packaging include high impact strength, barrier properties, and stiffness, ensuring the safety and integrity of the contained products. The production of rigid packaging involves significant labor costs and raw material prices, which can impact the final price. The e-commerce industry's growth has led to increased demand for rigid packaging, particularly for packaged ready-to-eat food products and pharmaceutical items. Environmental concerns and sustainability trends have influenced the rigid packaging market, with a shift towards paper packaging and recycled paper. Regulations and laws regarding plastic waste and government bodies' efforts to reduce it have also impacted the market. The rigid packaging market caters to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages. The market's growth is driven by factors such as the need for temperature-tolerant packaging, convenience, hygiene, and the increasing popularity of e-commerce. The market's future looks promising, with a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. Rigid packaging solutions offer several advantages, including high impact strength, barrier properties, and stiffness. These properties ensure the safety and integrity of the contained products during transportation. The market caters to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages. The production of rigid packaging involves significant labor costs and raw material prices, which can impact the final price. Environmental concerns and sustainability trends have influenced the rigid packaging market, with a shift towards paper packaging and recycled paper. Regulations and laws regarding plastic waste and government bodies' efforts to reduce it have also impacted the market. The rigid packaging market caters to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages. The market's growth is driven by factors such as the need for temperature-tolerant packaging, convenience, hygiene, and the increasing popularity of e-commerce. The use of rigid packaging is essential for various industries, particularly pharmaceuticals and food, to ensure the safety and integrity of their products during transportation. The market offers a wide range of solutions, including cans, ampoules, aerosol containers, bottles, pallets, jars, and more. The key properties of rigid packaging include high impact strength, barrier properties, and stiffness, making it an ideal choice for protecting sensitive and valuable products. The production of rigid packaging involves significant labor costs and raw material prices, which can impact the final price. However, the benefits of using rigid packaging far outweigh the costs. For instance, it offers superior protection, temperature tolerance, and hygiene, making it an essential component of various industries. The rigid packaging market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for packaged ready-to-eat food products and pharmaceutical items in the e-commerce industry. Additionally, the need for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions has led to a shift towards paper packaging and recycled paper. Regulations and laws regarding plastic waste and government bodies' efforts to reduce it have also impacted the market. The market's future looks promising, with a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. For instance, biodegradable plastics and plant-based materials are gaining popularity. The market's growth is also driven by the increasing popularity of convenience and hygiene, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Overall, rigid packaging solutions offer several advantages, including superior protection, temperature tolerance, hygiene, and sustainability.

Market Research Overview

Rigid packaging solutions offer superior protection for various products during transportation and storage. These solutions include cans, ampoules, aerosol containers, bottles, jars, pallets, and more. The impact strength and barrier properties of rigid packaging ensure the safety of goods, particularly for sensitive items such as pharmaceutical products and e-commerce items. However, labor costs and raw material prices can impact production. Environmental concerns and sustainability trends have led to an increased focus on recycled paper and reducing plastic waste. Regulations and laws from government bodies continue to shape the market, with a focus on recyclable properties and minimizing contamination. Quality is crucial for food products, particularly for ready-to-eat items like bread, sausages, snacks, and beverages. Temperature tolerant packaging is essential for liquid items like packed bottled water, liqueurs, energy drinks, and chemicals. Convenience and hygiene are key factors for consumer lifestyles and eating habits. Rigid packaging offers benefits such as spill-proof and isolating inert environments for liquid items, ensuring the safety and freshness of the product. Rigid packaging comes in various types, including boxes, trays, containers & cans, bottles & jars, and secondary and bulk packaging. Materials range from plastic, metal, wood, paper & paperboard, and glass, each with its unique stiffness, strength, and recyclable properties.

